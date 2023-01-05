Bartlesville-area teams charge from holidays to hoop days

A bounce-back victory thriller by the Copan girls, a gritty hold-on effort in the fourth quarter by the Dewey boys and Barnsdall’s spirited home triumph in boys action helped highlight the first major night of post-Christmas high school basketball battles.

Following are summaries of how some of the area teams fared in Tuesday’s tussles.

—

GIRLS: Copan 38, Barnsdall 36

The Copan Lady Hornets buzzed back from a 10-point halftime deficit, 21-11, to turn back the host Lady Panthers.

"It was an exciting win," said Copan coach Kristy Bryan. "In the second half we got out of our full-court press and went into a two-three halfcourt press." Copan's pressure — spearheaded by Elyzabeth Odum, Kylee Cobb and Zoey Secondine — produced 19 steals, which led to several transition chances.

Odum flirted with a triple-double — 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals. Cobb added four points and 15 rebounds. Other Copan leaders included Secondine, six points; Rylee Vanschuyver, four points; Jayden Purdum, two points; Faith Weatherspoon, one point; and Addy Hunter and Kam Van, spunky defense and hustle.

Weatherspoon hit 1-of-2 free throws late and then made a steal to seal the win.

—

BOYS: Dewey 51, Pawhuska 45

A contrast of extremes characterized the second half. In the third quarter, Dewey's defense clamped down to allow only three points. But, in the fourth quarter, Pawhuska nailed five three-pointers and scored 23 points.

"The third quarter was probably the best defensive quarter since I've been a coach," Dewey skipper Lance Knight said. "They punched us in the mouth in the fourth quarter, but my guys found a way to win."

Colby Miller netted 21 points for Dewey, followed by Zaiden Masters, nine; Jace Williams, eight; Jeremiah Highsmith, six; Ryder Muninger, three; Clayton Evans, two; and Gabe Villanueva, two.

—

BOYS: Barnsdall 49, Copan 37

Barnsdall continues its revival from last year's shipwreck by dealing an athletic Copan squad a double-digit loss.

Baron Silva buried 14 points, pulled down seven boards and made four teals to lead Barnsdall, followed by Braden Allen with six points, nine carom grabs and six steals.

Barnsdall coach also praised Cooper Hill's performance.

"He goes in an bangs around and really helps us off screen sets and rebounding," Corder said.

Corder credited his team's advantage on the boards, veteran experience in pressuring the ball and transition offense as main keys.

Copan continues to grind through growing pains with most its main rotation freshmen or sophomores.

"It was just the little things," Hornet coach Kolton Stacy said about Tuesday's loss. Some of these included missing uncontested layups, giving up too many layups and inconsistent shooting success as phases of struggles.

Jarrett Shambles put in 10 points for Copan, followed by Shooter Brewington with six and Levi Vanschuyver with five.

"Levi had a heck of a game rebounding. … He's going to be a good player for us," Stacy said.

—

GIRLS: Fairland 48, Nowata 31

Nowata charged into the season with some promising success in the early going but collided into a wall against Fairland.

"We jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but they just kind of played more consistently and better through the rest of the course of the game," Nowata head coach Thad Hewitt said.

Late in the third quarter, Nowata could have taken the lead, but missed 3-of-4 free throws and threw the ball away.

"We just didn't finish," Hewitt said.

Trailee Watson and Nadean Stamps each scored in double-figures, Hewitt said. Tye Brown and Kennedy Nubel also contributed points.

—

OTHERS

Pawhuska girls downed Dewey, 61-26; Ketchum boys grabbed a quality win against Oklahoma Union, 61-44; and Ketchum girls outlasted Oklahoma Union, 59-56.