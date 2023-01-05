ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF Receives $5.1 Million Naming Rights Gift For Indoor Performance Facility

By Tom Layberger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279ntM_0k4aJOIT00 (Credit USF Athletics)

TAMPA, Fla. – The University of South Florida announced Thursday that it received a $5.1 million gift from J.D. Porter and the Porter family for naming rights to the school’s new indoor athletics facility. The building will be named the Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility.

The Porter family has previously supported the university. The James H. and Martha M. Porter Endowment for Alzheimer’s Research was established to benefit the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine’s pursuit of collaborative Alzheimer’s research with the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute. In addition, the Porter family started the James H. & Martha M. Porter Alzheimer’s Research Equipment Operating Fund to support equipment purchases for use in that collaborative research.

“Our family has been here for generations, and it’s been really wonderful seeing the synergy at USF,” said J.D. Porter, in a release issued by the school. “A strong board and strong university leadership who recognize the importance of athletics and education coming together. The right mix of people and the right team together made it easy for us to step up and do this for the community.”

In the news: From Russia To Tampa : Alex Golesh Is USF’s New Head Coach

Porter is the founder of the Wiregrass Ranch Foundation in Pasco County. The foundation, according to its website, is a non-profit “dedicated to increasing opportunities in our community through philanthropy, stewardship, and innovation.”

Wiregrass Ranch, a mixed-use community, is currently home to the Shops at Wiregrass, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, North Tampa Behavioral Health, and the Pasco Hernando State College Porter Campus.

The 88,000-square-foot indoor practice and training facility will host a public grand opening next Tuesday.

“The impact of J.D.’s gift is truly transformational for our university,” said USF athletic director Michael Kelly. “As we continue to challenge for conference and national championships, this facility will be a key element, and it would not have been possible without the Porter family.”

