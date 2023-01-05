ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Influencer ripped for filming herself farting in an elevator — but goes viral anyway

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mmw24_0k4aJDaU00

She turned it into a smell-evator.

Social media users are raising a stink after a Brazilian influencer filmed herself ripping an epic fart in an elevator. Footage of her brazenly breaking wind in public amassed over 8.4 million views on TikTok.

“I really farted, I don’t care,” TikTokker Vanessa Campos declared in the clip of the odiferous incident, which occurred in the Taguatinga shopping mall in her hometown of Brasília, Jam Press reported.

In the clip, Campos can be seen filming herself in the mirror of an elevator, when suddenly the footage takes a turn for the flatulent.

“I’m taking advantage of the fact that I’m alone and oh,” explains the influencer, before releasing a massive gasser and giggling to herself.

The unabashed gal is clearly not ashamed of cutting the cheese in transit. “Jeez, farting inside the Taguatinga Shopping elevator, I love it,” she gushes to her over 154,000 followers on TikTok.

However, Campos’ dumbwaiter dutch oven didn’t sit well with several TikTokkers, with one fuming, “Where is the dislike button?”

“What do you expect from someone who only posts sh—y content,” criticized another of the gaseous act.

“Good thing you don’t have to hold a fart in front of her,” quipped one TikTok wit, while another joked, “She left a gift for the next person who enters the lift.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWxMY_0k4aJDaU00
Campos has over 154,000 TikTok followers.
Jam Press

This is far from Campos’ first time letting one rip for clicks. She even created a toot-tributing TikTok page, entitled “Fart Of TikTok,” which was taken down in October, Jam Press reported. However, she launched a “New Fart of TikTok” page shortly afterward.

Along with filming her farts, the influencer also frequently flaunts her derriere, which earned her a spot in last year’s Bumbum da Capital “booty” pageant — a beauty contest but for butts.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I turned my accidental tattoo into something ‘useful’ — people say it’s ‘genius’

This rules. A San Diego tattoo artist known as Shae Bae on TikTok has gone viral for turning an accidental finger tattoo into a “useful” everyday tool. While “bored” in November, Shae tattooed a large mandala on her right thigh. That’s when she accidentally poked her left pointer finger, leaving a tiny, permanent black dot towards the nail. Rather than wait to see if the ink would fall out over time, Shae made another viral video explaining she was going to embrace the dot. “I’m gonna put two more dots, and then I’ll have ‘inches’ on my finger,” she declared. “It’s just...
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material

Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
New York Post

Prince Harry accuses royal family of going ‘to bed with the devil’ to help their image in new interview

Prince Harry continued to slam his family, accusing some of them of having “gone to bed with the devil” to burnish their public image and of showing “no willingness to reconcile” in an interview aired Sunday ahead of the release of his new memoir “Spare.” Harry — whose book will hit stores Jan. 10 but accidentally went on sale in Spain last week — told interviewer Tom Bradby on UK-based ITV 1 there can’t be a recovery between him and the rest of the family without truth and accountability. He insisted some would rather help their public profile instead of improving their relationship with...
New York Post

Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’

Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
New York Post

‘Eight is Enough’ star Adam Rich dead at 54

Adam Rich — who starred in the hit tv show “Eight is Enough” — has died at the age of 54. Rich allegedly passed away Saturday in his Los Angeles home after someone entered his house and found the TV star lifeless, a family member told TMZ. Police say no foul play was involved. Rich played Nicholas Bradshaw — the youngest son in the Bradford clan — from 1977-1981 on the hit series. Other credits include “Code Red” in 1981 and “Dungeons and Dragons” in 1983. VH1 ranked Rich as number 73 on its list of the greatest 100 kid stars. Rich retired from acting in the 1980s after stating that he hated being in the spotlight. The Post reached out to Rich’s family for comment. “Life is for living, and I live my life to the fullest every day,” Rich used to say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

I love my ‘dino hands’ — I can’t open pickle jars but I get discount manicures

She’ll give you three good reasons to love her peculiar appendages. A woman born with three-fingered “dino hands” has revealed the upside of having only six digits — which include retrieving coins from couches and getting major discounts at nail salons. Videos describing the pros of the courageous gal’s cartoonish condition are currently blowing up on TikTok. “People always said I have velociraptor hands or T-Rex hands,” Cassidy Laramee, in Massachusetts, told Kennedy News of her tickler trifecta. Thankfully, she has managed to embrace the comparison by sharing good humored videos, featuring her freaky fingers alongside images of dinosaurs against the...
CHICOPEE, MA
New York Post

Prince Harry admits to ‘drinking heavily,’ using hard drugs on ‘60 Minutes’

Prince Harry has revealed that in the decades-long wake of his mother Princess Diana’s death, he turned to “drinking heavy” and — and sampled a series of mind-altering hard drugs.  During an interview with Anderson Cooper Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” Harry, 38, answered questions about his tell-all book, “Spare,” which comes out Tuesday.  All week, Harry has been on a promotional tour for the book, which is filled with details such as William allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Harry over Meghan Markle, and Harry having a frostbitten “todger” during William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.  Cooper, 55, questioned Harry about his...
New York Post

Sounds fishy! Woman eating raw salmon disgusts fellow bus riders

Meet “Salmon-Ella.” A woman was given the unflattering name after she went viral for posting a TikTok of her eating a raw piece of salmon while on a bus. The TikTok — which was posted Wednesday — has been viewed almost 2 million times. “Just missing the soya sauce,” said the TikToker in the video’s caption. “Anyone else or am I a wrongen,” read the in-video text. In the video, aggiedayx can be been ripping off the container’s packaging before chowing down. The 26-second video caused several viewers to flop like fishes with incredulity. “I’m begging you pls buy worm tablets TODAY,” commented one user. “Bruh I’m all for raw salmon but you cant be having this kind,” said another concerned user. “Babes buy a pack of smoked salmon like the ready-to-eat slice,” a third person chimed in. “The salmon you get for sushi is specifically treated for parasites so it’s safe,” a fourth person commented. “You shouldn’t just eat any random cut of salmon they will be filled.”
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy