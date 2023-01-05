Influencer ripped for filming herself farting in an elevator — but goes viral anyway

She turned it into a smell-evator.

Social media users are raising a stink after a Brazilian influencer filmed herself ripping an epic fart in an elevator. Footage of her brazenly breaking wind in public amassed over 8.4 million views on TikTok.

“I really farted, I don’t care,” TikTokker Vanessa Campos declared in the clip of the odiferous incident, which occurred in the Taguatinga shopping mall in her hometown of Brasília, Jam Press reported.

In the clip, Campos can be seen filming herself in the mirror of an elevator, when suddenly the footage takes a turn for the flatulent.

“I’m taking advantage of the fact that I’m alone and oh,” explains the influencer, before releasing a massive gasser and giggling to herself.

The unabashed gal is clearly not ashamed of cutting the cheese in transit. “Jeez, farting inside the Taguatinga Shopping elevator, I love it,” she gushes to her over 154,000 followers on TikTok.

However, Campos’ dumbwaiter dutch oven didn’t sit well with several TikTokkers, with one fuming, “Where is the dislike button?”

“What do you expect from someone who only posts sh—y content,” criticized another of the gaseous act.

“Good thing you don’t have to hold a fart in front of her,” quipped one TikTok wit, while another joked, “She left a gift for the next person who enters the lift.”

This is far from Campos’ first time letting one rip for clicks. She even created a toot-tributing TikTok page, entitled “Fart Of TikTok,” which was taken down in October, Jam Press reported. However, she launched a “New Fart of TikTok” page shortly afterward.

Along with filming her farts, the influencer also frequently flaunts her derriere, which earned her a spot in last year’s Bumbum da Capital “booty” pageant — a beauty contest but for butts.