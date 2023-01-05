Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
Argonavis Boy Band Project Teases New Anime Film
It’s time for another taste of what’s up next for Bushiroad’s from Argonavis boy band project. Argonavis, Gyroaxia and more will be in the spotlight for Gekijo-ban Argonavis Axia (Argonavis the Movie: Axia), which is scheduled to open in Japan on March 24. In the meantime, you can check out a teaser for Syana’s “Ragnarök” insert song in the video below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Ayakashi Triangle Anime Shares Creditless Opening Video
Today marks the debut of the Ayakashi Triangle TV anime, which adapts fantasy rom-com manga by Kentaro Yabuki. Now that the first episode is live, we can soak in a clean version of the opening animation, set to the tune of the “Neppu wa Rutensuru” theme song by Philosophy no Dance.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Details Upcoming Sanctuary Arc
The third season for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (or Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) will be called Chaos in Urbanrama (or Urban Rama-hen in Japanese) and will debut on January 18. We just got word that the Sanctuary Arc part of the story will begin in April. We also got a little information on what we can expect in this arc and received the above image.
otakuusamagazine.com
Hirogaru Sky! PreCure – 3 Things We Know So Far
Next month, Hirogaru Sky! PreCure soars into action! With a new trailer and key visual available at last, we’re learning all sorts of things about the upcoming magical girl anime. But what do we know so far?. While we navigate the end of this season’s Delicious Party, we’re taking...
otakuusamagazine.com
Hunter x Hunter Manga Trailer Puts Spotlight on Hisoka and Chrollo
A new trailer for the Hunter x Hunter manga just made its way online mere moments ago, following up on the earlier promo featuring Gon and Killua. This time around we’re getting a little darker with a spotlight on Hisoka and Chrollo Lucifer, and this trailer once again has the 2011 anime voice cast returning to contribute.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yukari Takes the Stage in New Pole Princess!! Anime Promo
A new character-centric promo recently went online for pole dancing anime Pole Princess!, which is in the works at Avex Pictures and Tatsunoko Production. The latest trailer shows off a routine featuring Yukari Mikoshiro—voiced in the anime by Yoshino Nanjo, who performs the “Queen of Fairy Sky” song in the video—with choreography by Ayaka of STUDIO TRANSFORM.
Sorry Ladies, Eric Winter Is Off the Market — Meet His Beautiful Wife and Kids!
Season 5 of ABC’s procedural cop comedy The Rookie is well underway and it appears that love is in the air for two cast members. The romantic tension between Training Officer Tim Hartford (Eric Winter) and Melissa O'Neil’s Lucy Chen has been high for some time now, but it wasn’t until Season 5 that the two chose to explore their relationship. And fans of The Rookie are shipping hard.
otakuusamagazine.com
KyoAni Plans Tamako Market 10th Anniversary Project
Hard to believe, but the Kyoto Animation series Tamako Market is a decade old. To celebrate, Kyoto Animation is launching a 10th anniversary project. That’s the word from the series’ official Twitter feed. The series debuted on January 9, 2013. A sequel film, Tamako Love Story, hit Japanese...
otakuusamagazine.com
Suzume is Now Japan’s 10th Highest-Grossing Anime Film of All Time
Move over, The Wind Rises, because the latest film from Makoto Shinkai just slid into 10th place in the list of highest-grossing anime films in Japan. Hayao Miyazaki’s 2013 feature previously held the spot, but Suzume took it over after exceeding 12 billion yen at the Japanese box office.
Rihanna Wears Dramatic Black Gown To Sneak Into Golden Globes For Date Night With A$AP Rocky
Shine bright like a diamond — that’s the motto Rihanna lives by and she sure looked like pure luxury at the 2023 Golden Globes. The new mom snuck into the award show on January 10th after skipping the red carpet with her man A$AP Rocky. She wore an incredible, larger than life black gown that dared to be seen, with her man happy to let her take center stage in a simple tuxedo. And let us not forget to mention the bling! The earrings, the necklace — hell, Sandra Bullock is going to mark her in the next Ocean’s movie with all those jewels on!
Comments / 0