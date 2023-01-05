Shine bright like a diamond — that’s the motto Rihanna lives by and she sure looked like pure luxury at the 2023 Golden Globes. The new mom snuck into the award show on January 10th after skipping the red carpet with her man A$AP Rocky. She wore an incredible, larger than life black gown that dared to be seen, with her man happy to let her take center stage in a simple tuxedo. And let us not forget to mention the bling! The earrings, the necklace — hell, Sandra Bullock is going to mark her in the next Ocean’s movie with all those jewels on!

