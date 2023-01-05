Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Phil Scott looking to finish the job
On June 7, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed historic housing legislation into law. S.226 and S.210 dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage. The state has committed over $250 million to housing over the last two years. Courtesy photo. by James Dwinell, Vermont Business Magazine The...
Mike Solimano, Bill Cahill join Vermont Futures Project board
Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, and Bill Cahill, vice president, general counsel and secretary of Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, have been appointed to the board of directors of the Vermont Futures Project(link is external), an independent nonprofit organization that promotes the long-term economic health of Vermont.
VDH reports 86 previously unidentified COVID deaths
Data review finds 86 additional fatalities over the course of the pandemic. Vermont Business Magazine Following an analysis of COVID-19 data, the Department of Health is reporting a cumulative 86 additional COVID-associated deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic but had not been previously reported. Most of these deaths occurred in 2022. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont to 877, as of January 6. The VDH has frequently adjusted COVID case and fatality data as more information becomes available. This is the largest adjustment to date. Most of the previously reported fatalities were identified as being in 2022, especially late in the year, and particularly in Bennington County.
