Data review finds 86 additional fatalities over the course of the pandemic. Vermont Business Magazine Following an analysis of COVID-19 data, the Department of Health is reporting a cumulative 86 additional COVID-associated deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic but had not been previously reported. Most of these deaths occurred in 2022. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Vermont to 877, as of January 6. The VDH has frequently adjusted COVID case and fatality data as more information becomes available. This is the largest adjustment to date. Most of the previously reported fatalities were identified as being in 2022, especially late in the year, and particularly in Bennington County.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO