Shallotte, NC

WBTW News13

Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wilmington Police Officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Wilmington Police Officer. WPD units say they responded to a trespassing call at 68 S. Kerr Avenue Friday morning around 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was being combative and refused to leave....
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport license plate office closes; under investigation

The Southport license plate agency office unexpectedly shuttered on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The DMV office located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, closed on Jan. 6 following the discovery of "several contract violations." The NCDMV oversees the agency, but the office has been operated by Vera Martin since 2008, according to a DMV press release.
SOUTHPORT, NC
wpde.com

Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

