Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
WECT
MISSING: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two missing teens
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. “The juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to 7:00 pm tonight,” the post says. The missing teens are...
NC man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash Saturday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported after a crash Saturday night in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man accused of spitting on officers after hit and run arrest
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of running into four mailboxes and a car faces several charges, including hit and run. On Wednesday, Wilmington Police responded to a crash at Long Leaf Hills and Pine Cone Drive. After the accident, the driver, identified as Matthew Kleinfelter, 20, is accused of running from the scene.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wilmington Police Officer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Wilmington Police Officer. WPD units say they responded to a trespassing call at 68 S. Kerr Avenue Friday morning around 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was being combative and refused to leave....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
wpde.com
Lumberton officers find man dead in middle of road after shooting
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton Police are investigating after they said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. They say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead on scene. The officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m....
WMBF
Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police found a man dead on the road in Lumberton Thursday evening. Lumberton police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. near Carver Street. When they arrived on the scene they found a man lying on the road at the intersection of Carver Street and Edgewood Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Detectives, deputy exposed to drugs during traffic stop; two arrested
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly exposing officers to dangerous drugs during a traffic stop. The Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was seen investigating a vehicle on I-40 Thursday evening. During the search, two Detectives and a...
WMBF
Horry County deputy involved in crash along Highway 501 near Conway; troopers investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of its deputies was involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon. Brennan Cavanagh, the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the wreck happened on Highway 501 at Hardwick Road. She added that the deputy was...
wpde.com
63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
The State Port Pilot
Southport license plate office closes; under investigation
The Southport license plate agency office unexpectedly shuttered on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The DMV office located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, closed on Jan. 6 following the discovery of "several contract violations." The NCDMV oversees the agency, but the office has been operated by Vera Martin since 2008, according to a DMV press release.
wpde.com
Lumberton man killed in single car crash, officers say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Jesse Fisher, Jr., 55, died Tuesday in a crash on Lovette Road near Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Fisher's car was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the highway...
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
wpde.com
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
