lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County sustainability team to hold climate effects focus group with BIPOC community members
BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community members are invited to share how climate issues affect their communities as part of a session with the Douglas County sustainability team. The Douglas County Sustainability Advisory Team would like to hear from BIPOC individuals living in the county as the team...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Parks & Rec plan calls for fees to use rec centers, enter Prairie Park Nature Center
Lawrence folks who want to continue using the city’s recreation centers and Prairie Park Nature Center will likely need to budget for a new expense starting next month. Staff members in the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department are recommending daily fees of $3, monthly passes for $10 or annual passes for $100 for adult Douglas County residents to use Holcom Park and East Lawrence rec centers, Sports Pavilion Lawrence and the Community Building. The facilities are all currently free for residents to use.
WIBW
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
bluevalleypost.com
🐶 JoCo’s best pet groomers and daycares — Our readers weigh in
Here’s who made the cut. Alright, this one technically isn’t in Johnson County — but this mobile pet groomer operates at homes around the metro, including in Johnson County. FurologyKC boasts no kennels or other barking dogs, and no unnecessary time spent at the groomer. Services start...
lawrencekstimes.com
Advisory board members want voice, accountability on drug & alcohol prevention funds
Members of an advisory board pressed Friday for more input, transparency and measurable outcomes within a process slated to appropriate $843,000 this year from the city’s special alcohol tax revenue. The Special Alcohol Fund Advisory Board (SAFAB) met Friday to discuss a memo by city staff declaring legal the...
KCTV 5
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
'All 1 system': Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health is now officially part of the University of Kansas Health System. Leaders made the announcement Thursday after letters of intent to do so had been signed last fall.
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
tkmagazine.com
Entertaining Topeka | Prairie Band Casino & Resort
There aren’t many settings where you can get live entertainment, a hotel, dining, golf course and casino, all in one location. That wonderful, magical spot? The Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, just about 20 minutes north of the capital city. NEW ACCOMMODATIONS. But just when you thought...
lawrencekstimes.com
Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Restaurant Week to bring special menus, drinks and more
Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event. This year’s ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week will include a wide variety of foods and drinks found at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. There will be something — or many things — for everyone to try out.
WIBW
Seaman teacher honored for excellence in first year of teaching
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Seaman social studies teacher has been honored among 32 teachers in the state for their excellence in their first year of teaching students. Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that High School Social Studies Teacher William Wehrs was named a 2023 Kansas Horizon Award honoree for his teaching skills throughout his first year in the field.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
Top concerts, music festivals coming to Kansas City area in 2023
From Taylor Swift to Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen to Shania Twain, Here are the top shows and music festivals coming to Kansas City in 2023.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board to hear enrollment projections from consulting firm, update on Futures Planning Committee
The consulting firm hired by the Lawrence school district will report its progress to the school board on Monday, including projections of declining enrollment and a possible budget scenario that would close three schools next year. Back in August, the district hired RSP & Associates on a $120,000 contract. RSP...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
