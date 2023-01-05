Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – After testing more than 213,000 residents and visitors for the COVID-19 virus, Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. Testing will be available through the Manatee Department of Health. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in...
No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South in Manatee County
The Florida Department of Health issued a no-swim advisory Friday for Palma Sola South in Manatee County.
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees
• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton. As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits Fort Myers Beach trailer locked for weeks was delivered to wrong place
The trailer that arrived on Fort Myers Beach on December 18 is now being removed by FEMA. It’s the first one that FEMA delivered to the island after Hurricane Ian. FEMA said that they delivered the trailer to the wrong spot and are now taking away the trailer to move it to a new location.
Charlotte County Property Appraiser accepting property tax refund applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office is accepting applications for partial property tax refunds for Hurricane Ian and Nicole victims.
Mysuncoast.com
Marine patrol responds to brush fire
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge. Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
