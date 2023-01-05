ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) – After testing more than 213,000 residents and visitors for the COVID-19 virus, Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. Testing will be available through the Manatee Department of Health. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees

• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton. As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Marine patrol responds to brush fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Marine Patrol responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at Skiers’ Island, south of the North Siesta Key bridge. Sarasota County Emergency Services’ fire boat put out active flames. Officials say the cause of the fire was an illegal campfire. Campfires are not allowed on the islands.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center

BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

