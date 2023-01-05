Do you want to start seeds indoors, but you just don’t have the space? Are you looking for a more efficient way to start and grow seeds? If so, this is the class for you!. Currituck County Master Gardener℠ Volunteer and owner of Fuggles Flower Farm, Emily Nekl is presenting this free course on February 2 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, located at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. Register for this free event at https://soilblocking101.eventbrite.com.

