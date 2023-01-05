Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Manteo High School AVID seniors to host car wash fundraiser
In order to raise funds for an upcoming trip, senior students of Manteo High School’s AVID Program are washing cars for free and taking donations at the Sports Club in Nags Head and the First National Bank in Manteo on Saturday, January 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
obxtoday.com
Emily Nekl to present free ‘Wonderful World of Seed Blocking’ course
Do you want to start seeds indoors, but you just don’t have the space? Are you looking for a more efficient way to start and grow seeds? If so, this is the class for you!. Currituck County Master Gardener℠ Volunteer and owner of Fuggles Flower Farm, Emily Nekl is presenting this free course on February 2 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, located at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. Register for this free event at https://soilblocking101.eventbrite.com.
obxtoday.com
UPDATED: Grief support group classes offered through April at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church
*UPDATED, Friday, January 6, 2023: The first day of grief support classes has been rescheduled from January 11 to January 18. Ms. Peggy Snead will begin grief support group classes on Wednesday, January 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Manteo. Grief support group classes...
obxtoday.com
Bilingual family night drop-in at Manteo Library set for January 23
Come see what the Dare County Library has to offer to enhance your child’s learning in dual language programs or a second language. Discover the library’s offerings of bilingual and full Spanish easy readers and novels. Tour the library, get a free library card, make a fun craft, play jeopardy en español and embark on a scavenger hunt.
obxtoday.com
Currituck Tourism Advisory Board to hold special meeting next Monday
The Currituck County Tourism Advisory Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Historic Currituck County Courthouse located at 153 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929. This meeting is to discuss the Event Grant guidelines, application and score sheet....
obxtoday.com
Kevin James Toohey
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Kevin James Toohey, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away at age 77. After a long struggle with cancer, Kevin passed in his home surrounded by family and friends. Kevin was born on May 10, 1945 in the Bronx, New York to James...
obxtoday.com
New navigational channel open in Oregon Inlet
Due to shoaling earlier this year that prevented boaters from accessing the navigation span of the Basnight Bridge, the Snell and Merritt—dredges operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—along with Dare County’s Miss Katie dredge, have worked since August 2022 to open up a new channel. The previous route has been disestablished.
