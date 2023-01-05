ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents concerned after CMS school bus shows up hours late

Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Union Power outage near Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage affected thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The cause of the outage remains unknown. The outage was first reported in Locust and officials confirmed the outage was restored within the hour. Union Power covers more than 83,000 […]
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5. • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5. • Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy