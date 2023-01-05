ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43

Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Cleveland.com

Bengals earn AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host Ravens on Wild Card Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ first round playoff opponent will look a bit familiar. By virtue of their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bills’ win over the Patriots, the Bengals will host next week’s Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A date and time will be released later Sunday night.
Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in season finale vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in the team’s season finale today against the Steelers after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s win over Washington. The Browns’ top cornerback will try to build on a season that includes three interceptions and two fumble return touchdowns.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
