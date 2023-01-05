Read full article on original website
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Browns expected to bring back Kevin Stefanski, but things must change – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Jadeveon Clowney mess underlined several points for next season:. 1. Kevin Stefanski has to act more like a CEO head coach. 2. They need a new defensive coordinator. 3. The Browns front office brought back Clowney for a second season, and it was a mistake....
Bengals react to ‘heartbreaking’ injury to right guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ win Sunday over the Ravens had a bittersweet tone along the offensive line, as right guard Alex Cappa went out with a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the regular-season finale. While his status is still unknown — coach Zac Taylor...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Moeller's Jordan Marshall wins Gatorade Ohio football player of the year award
Moeller 2024 running back Jordan Marshall captured the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year honors on Friday morning. He rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season.
Why Kenny Pickett’s 31-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens was the turning point of Browns’ loss to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had been in control for most of the first half against the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Deshaun Watson had thrown a touchdown pass to David Njoku and the defense forced a fumble at the goal line against Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Browns lose 28-14 to Steelers to finish 7-10 and last place in the AFC North
PITTSBURGH — If anyone told the Browns before the season that they’d end up in last place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and their rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, they wouldn’t have believed you. But that’s exactly what happened when they lost to the Steelers...
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
The curious case of Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has stirred a pot, whether it was intentional or not, and may be ending his time with the Browns on a truly sour note.
No coin toss needed: Bengals beat Ravens 27-16 to end regular season
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The setting for Sunday’s regular-season finale was befitting of the performance. The Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium to officially clinch the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, but it didn’t come by way of a clean football game. The Bengals...
Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave become first rookies from the same school with 1,000-yard seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made NFL history on Sunday. They became the first pair of receivers from the same school to record 1,000 yards in their rookie seasons. Wilson came into Sunday’s season finale vs. the Dolphins already having reached the...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Bengals earn AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host Ravens on Wild Card Weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ first round playoff opponent will look a bit familiar. By virtue of their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bills’ win over the Patriots, the Bengals will host next week’s Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A date and time will be released later Sunday night.
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
‘Bengals going back to the Bowl’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 27-16 win over the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals wrapped up the regular season with a 27-16 win over the Ravens. Their seventh straight victory began with and impressive opening half in which the Bengals had a rushing TD, a passing TD and a defensive TD en route to a 24-7 lead at the half.
Watch Bills returner Nyheim Hines take opening kickoff for a touchdown in first game since Damar Hamlin emergency
The Bills’ first home game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was always going to be an emotionally charged atmosphere. But the start of the game vs. the Patriots on Sunday felt like something out of a movie. On the opening kickoff, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned it...
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in season finale vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in the team’s season finale today against the Steelers after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s win over Washington. The Browns’ top cornerback will try to build on a season that includes three interceptions and two fumble return touchdowns.
