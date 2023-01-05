INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2023 4:55 am LOCATION: Quivira Way & Quivira Court. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Fire-Rescue along with San Diego Police responded to a report of a tent fire near the Quivira Basin Jetty. When Firefighters arrived, they found no tent fire but a Toyota pickup truck that was on fire near the rocks of the jetty. Firefighters discovered that the vehicle was abandoned and no one was seen around it. It is unclear if the vehicle was deliberately set on fire or caught fire after attempting to push the truck into the water. The Metro Arson Strike Team has been requested due to the suspicious nature of the fire. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO