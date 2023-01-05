Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego
A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
onscene.tv
Fire Investigators Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Fire Near Jetty | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2023 4:55 am LOCATION: Quivira Way & Quivira Court. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Fire-Rescue along with San Diego Police responded to a report of a tent fire near the Quivira Basin Jetty. When Firefighters arrived, they found no tent fire but a Toyota pickup truck that was on fire near the rocks of the jetty. Firefighters discovered that the vehicle was abandoned and no one was seen around it. It is unclear if the vehicle was deliberately set on fire or caught fire after attempting to push the truck into the water. The Metro Arson Strike Team has been requested due to the suspicious nature of the fire. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove
A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
onscene.tv
Arson Suspected After City Vehicle Caught Fire At Fire Station | San Diego
LOCATION: 750 Grand Ave. (Fire Station 21) Fire Investigators are trying to determine what caused 2 vehicles to catch fire near the back lot of San Diego Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach. A city employee’s vehicle along with a UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) belonging to San Diego Fire-Rescue was...
Arson suspected at fire station in Pacific Beach after vehicles go up in flames
Multiple vehicles caught fire Saturday morning at a fire station in Pacific Beach, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
San Ysidro PedWest Border Crossing Reopening Monday With Limited Hours
After years of long wait times to cross the border, the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian East facility will reopen Monday and people are hopeful they’ll soon get a break. “It wouldn't be such a burden to cross back,” said Ivan Gomez, a San Diego resident. “I...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
NBC San Diego
Five People Arrested in El Cajon in Auto Theft, Drug Possession
Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt....
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
NBC San Diego
Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego
A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road
A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.
Fire erupts at restaurant in San Diego's Chollas Creek area
A fire gutted a restaurant in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Coast News
Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate
ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the Birdland neighborhood, authorities said.
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
Two years missing: Maya Millete's friends honor her with Chula Vista hike
Saturday marks two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete disappeared. Her husband was arrested for her murder, but Maya has not been found.
Shooting Victim Found Alongside Roadside in Vista Was Oscar Rodriguez, 39
Authorities Friday publicly identified a man found shot to death this week in Vista. Patrol personnel responding to a report of a man lying alongside the roadway in the 1900 block of West Vista Way shortly after midnight Thursday discovered the body of Oscar Rodriguez, 39, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver Seriously Hurt in Mid-Afternoon Crash on SR-15 in North Park
A motorist was badly hurt Thursday when her car crashed off state Route 15 in North Park. The southbound vehicle careened off the freeway near the intersection of Juniper and 39th streets in San Diego shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters freed the driver from...
