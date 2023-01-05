ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Checking In on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

By Derrick Bell,Nicholas Martin
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvZNK_0k4aGgNk00

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner. How has he improved?

The Pittsburgh Steelers season has one regular season game left, but saying it's almost over may be jumping the gun. Heading into Week 18, the playoffs are still alive for the Steelers, thanks to their rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett.

As the NFL prepares for Week 18, it's time to check on Pickett and the success he's found here in the second half of the year. It's no surprise the leadership and intangibles are there, but he's more than impressed with his development as a passer.

And there are signs he's "it" for Pittsburgh.

Plus, a look back at what may be the best College Football Playoff weekend of all time, how it impacted the outlook on the NFL Draft and looking ahead to the biggest game of the year.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Playoff Update: Game Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Steelers Playoff Hopes Take Significant Spike

Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

Cam Heyward, Refs Have Different Reasons for Personal Foul

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update

No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so.  Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
WKRC

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada

Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy