South Carolina State

Trump-era bump stocks ban struck down by federal court

A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a ban on bump stocks — a device that can be attached to a semiautomatic firearm enabling it to rapidly fire bullets. Driving the news: The 13-3 decision at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans won't immediately take effect as the case goes back to a lower court and may eventually move to the Supreme Court, per AP.
Border Dem says Biden policies a "Band-Aid," urges Congress to act

President Biden's efforts to alleviate the border crisis are "just temporary Band-Aids," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, emphasizing that the situation needs to be addressed via legislation from Congress. Why it matters: Escobar's remarks come as Biden is set to make his first visit...
U.S. stresses need for "independent institutions" as Israel seeks to weaken judiciary

A State Department official stressed the importance of Israel's "independent institutions" for its "thriving democracy" after the country's new government revealed a plan to pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court. Why it matters: The Biden administration is treating the issue with utmost sensitivity because of its domestic political...
