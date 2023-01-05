Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a REMSA manager as November’s “Grand Hero”
Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella
A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City/West Shore board opening for transportation association
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Are you interested in transportation and mobility within the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe Region? Would you like to get more involved and help the community move mobility in the right direction? Don’t miss an opportunity to join the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association Board of Directors.
KOLO TV Reno
Arthouse cinema opens in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The art scene is expanding in the Biggest Little City with the opening of a new arthouse cinema. It’s called Theater 42 and it’s now open at 201 West Moana Lane. You can see all kinds of films dating back to the earliest days...
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
Sierra Sun
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: Local author shares her experience backstage at Reno casino showrooms in new memoir
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elaine Starrett Sargent (E.M. Starr) knew she was the perfect person to write a book about Reno showgirls because she spent 15 years dressing them, fixing their costumes, listening to their stories and seeing the drama unfold from her prime position backstage. She stopped by Morning...
Sierra Sun
Friday delivery of Sun to be delayed
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Delivery of the Sierra Sun on Friday will be delayed due to inclement weather and icy roads. The e-edition can be viewed on the Sun’s website here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County hires community relations manager
As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Washoe County, Carson City open collection sites for fallen tree limbs
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms (vegetation only). Residents who have broken limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
Comments / 0