Tulsa, OK

Comments

Jeannie AndSunny
3d ago

Some people are so cruel and vile!! Not too long ago, it was the Halloween mask scare!! These are babies!!!!!! Wtf

fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother

A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

