Jeannie AndSunny
3d ago
Some people are so cruel and vile!! Not too long ago, it was the Halloween mask scare!! These are babies!!!!!! Wtf
fox5ny.com
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
KOCO
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
okcfox.com
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
news9.com
Tulsa Family Heartbroken After Loved One Is Accused Of Killing Brother
A Tulsa family is heartbroken after they say a loved one who has mental illness shot and killed their brother this week. The family said they feared something like this might happen and they tried to get help, but couldn’t. Latoya Speed said she knows her brother Clifton didn't...
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
12-Year-Old In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing 9-Year-Old Brother
A 9-year-old boy has died after being stabbed, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the boy's 12-year-old sister is in custody and is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice. Investigators say officers were called to the home near East 66th Place and Riverside Drive around 11:45 p.m. in response to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived EMSA, and Tulsa Firefighters were already on the scene and performing CPR on the boy.
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
moreclaremore.com
