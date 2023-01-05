ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSUCountry

LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines

LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Transfer Portal DL Visits LSU, SEC Experience

Former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers took an official visit to LSU from Thursday to Friday. The former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class would provide the Tigers with depth up front, something defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been adding via the portal over the last few weeks. Once...
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
healthcarejournalbr.com

Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
LOUISIANA STATE

