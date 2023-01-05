Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
NOLA.com
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
Transfer Portal DL Visits LSU, SEC Experience
Former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers took an official visit to LSU from Thursday to Friday. The former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class would provide the Tigers with depth up front, something defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been adding via the portal over the last few weeks. Once...
theadvocate.com
Mr. Football: USC signee leads team to LHSAA title, claims LSWA's top postseason honor
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC on. Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made school history by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association — Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge will be starring in the 27th season of 'The Bachelor.'
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Raymond ‘La La’ Lalonde, 4-term Cajun lawmaker, dies at 82
Lalonde was born into a French-speaking community, Pacaniere, and as a lawmaker he pushed to keep the language alive in the state.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge family helps others after teen athlete son dies from cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grayson “Gray” Lane Temple died last year from a cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency has the family reliving the experience. Grayson, 16, was 6’2″ and 230 lbs. He was a high school athlete and played golf,...
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
houmatimes.com
LWFC adopts NOI to amend hull identification number regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to amend existing hull identification number (HIN) regulations at their meeting this morning, Jan. 5, in Baton Rouge. The notice of intent amends regulations that provide for assignment of HINs to undocumented vessels manufactured for resale in Louisiana that...
wbrz.com
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
Comments / 0