Monterey County, CA

Evacuation Order in place for Mission Fields

By Taryn Mitchell
 3 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order this morning for people living along Carmel River Lagoon.

This is effective immediately and includes areas south of 14th Ave and East of Carmelo. If you live in this region you are advised to leave and seek higher ground immediately.

KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders in Carmel downgraded to warnings

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – UPDATE: The evacuation orders for Carmel River Lagoon have been downgraded to warnings effective immediately Friday, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. This includes areas east of Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive and north of Malpaso Creek Beach. To view the evacuation map, click The post Evacuation orders in Carmel downgraded to warnings appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was released from jail Saturday morning with stolen jail clothing. The inmate was last seen on North Main and Laurel in Salinas around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said he appears to have stolen a stripped Monterey County inmate jail shirt. Deputies say he The post Inmate released from Monterey County Jail in stolen jail clothing appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PVUSD closing mulitple schools due to flood advisory warnings in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 8, 2023 AT 5:47 PM: Pajaro Valley Unifed School District announced that they will be closing multiple schools due to the current flood advisory warnings in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties. On Sunday afternoon, The school district sent out an email to staff and students on multiple schools being The post PVUSD closing mulitple schools due to flood advisory warnings in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon. Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m. While performing those live The post Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they located the stolen puppy and suspect who stole her at the 100 block of General Stilwell Drive. Marina police recognized the suspect from prior contact with the department. They also received a tip that Zoey and the suspect were in Marina. Zoey was returned to SPCA Monterey County. The post Marina Police locate missing SPCA Monterey County puppy appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County bomb cyclone: Evacuation orders issued for Carmel-area communities

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA -- Coastal communities in the Carmel area were ordered to be evacuated Thursday morning.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the Yankee Point community of the Carmel Highlands area was under evacuation orders at 11:35 a. m Thursday, including areas east of the Pacific Ocean, south of Yankee Beach Way, west of Yankee Point Drive, and north of Malpaso Creek Beach. Earlier Thursday, the sheriff's office said the Mission Fields community near Carmel-By-The-Sea was under evacuation orders as of shortly before 8:45 a.m. citing an extreme threat to life or property for residents near the Carmel River Lagoon, including areas south of 14th Avenue and east of Carmelo Street.There were temporary evacuation points at the Carmel Valley, Prunedale and King City libraries. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.The county is under a flood watch by the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. Thursday.More information can be found at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-of-emergency-services/incidents/2023-winter-storm-atmospheric-river. 
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter

E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Dognapped puppy rescued and returned to SPCA

SALINAS, Calif. — Nine-week-old puppy Zoey was returned to safety on Thursday after being stolen early that morning. SPCA Monterey County reported that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, a man entered the building with a mail bag and left shortly after with the dog in-tow. While staff members tried...
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PVUSD may close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Valley Unified School District may close some facilities for Monday after the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning Saturday for parts of Watsonville. "Good afternoon, PVUSD families. It is our hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. PVUSD is closely collaborating with the City of The post PVUSD may close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): With the rain coming on Sunday night into Monday morning, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for the following areas. The Sheriff's Office said that residents living in these areas should move to higher ground in case flooding occurs in these neighborhoods. The City of Watsonville The post Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
