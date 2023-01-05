Read full article on original website
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Detroit Lions’ 2023 regular-season opponents officially set
The Detroit Lions won in Week 18, and while they won’t taste the postseason, it’s time to look ahead with their draft picks and 2023 regular-season opponents officially set. Detroit has its usual slate of home-and-home matchups inside the NFC North. But the Lions will also host the...
Detroit Lions draft selection via Rams sticks at Pick 6 after LA’s Week 18 loss
The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t do the Detroit Lions a solid and keep the Seattle Seahawks out of the postseason, losing 19-16 in overtime. That Week 18 loss means the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs heading into the season finale, with the Packers needing a win to qualify.
The Ann Arbor News
Inside the locker room: Lions didn’t let Rams-Seahawks derail focus in Green Bay
The Detroit Lions were in the tough position of knowing their postseason dreams were gone while preparing for a high-pressure game against a division rival under the lights to close the NFL’s regular season. Detroit (9-8) beat the Green Bay Packers (8-9) 20-16 on Sunday Night Football in Week...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to interview with Denver Broncos this week
With an NCAA investigation looming over his head, Jim Harbaugh is reportedly set to interview with the NFL’s Denver Broncos early this week, according to a Sunday morning report from NFL Network. According to network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh is expected to interview virtually in the...
Romeo Okwara wins Lions’ Ed Block Courage Award after lengthy Achilles recovery
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara worked his way back to the field after more than a year away while recovering from a brutal Achilles injury. Okwara suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2021 season. That injury came four games into his new multi-year extension, not to mention one year removed from a 10-sack breakout campaign in Detroit. Now, the 27-year-old has been named the Lions’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for how he carried himself while overcoming such a serious injury.
What’s being said nationally after Lions finish above .500 for first time since 2017
The Detroit Lions (9-8) closed their season by keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-9) out of the postseason, finishing above .500 for the first time since 2017. Detroit won 20-16, beating the Packers in the NFL’s final regular season game under the lights from Lambeau Field. And that’s a step in the right direction for a franchise that hasn’t finished in any other place but last in the NFC North since 2017, too.
Wolverine Confidential: An NCAA investigation for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
The NCAA has launched an investigation into Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, upending a wild week that began with more offseason chatter involving the NFL. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential,” MLive’s Aaron McMann, Andrew Kahn and Ryan Zuke discuss the allegations leveled against the Wolverines and their coach, what it could mean for Harbaugh’s standing with the school, his future and more.
Michigan DB D.J. Turner declares for NFL draft
The first real decision is in … and D.J. Turner has decided to go pro. Michigan’s senior defensive back announced plans Friday to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the first of several players mulling a departure. In an announcement on social media, the 6-foot, 180-pound Turner says he’s...
