ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara worked his way back to the field after more than a year away while recovering from a brutal Achilles injury. Okwara suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2021 season. That injury came four games into his new multi-year extension, not to mention one year removed from a 10-sack breakout campaign in Detroit. Now, the 27-year-old has been named the Lions’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for how he carried himself while overcoming such a serious injury.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO