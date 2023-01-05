Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Georgia-TCU National Championship picks, and Ohio State and Michigan lessons from the semifinals: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are making their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night on this episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, they look at the recent history of college football and decide when the last time was...
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 6
The end of 2022 provided some great performances from the top boys basketball players in Michigan. Having turned the page to 2023, many of the players on MLive’s Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award watch list are on quite a roll. Among the players below, there are triple-doubles, multiple 30-plus point games, new additions to the 1,000-point club and even a major school record.
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
College Football National Championship predictions, spread & odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re just two days out from the 2023 College Football National Championship game, and the latest DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer is the best...
National Championship prop bets, player props & odds for TCU vs. Georgia
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TCU Horned Frogs will duke it out with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night for the honor of being named National Champions....
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
Halftime analysis: Lions hanging close thanks to Aidan Hutchinson, defensive effort
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aidan Hutchinson is doing his best to keep this thing close. The defensive rookie of the year candidate is finishing off his first season in high style, racking up two huge sacks in the first half against Green Bay. Both came on third downs inside Detroit’s 25-yard line too, forcing Green Bay to settle for field goals.
BetMGM Ohio promo code secures up to $1k in site credit for NFL + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re approaching the one-week anniversary of legal online sports betting in Ohio, and BetMGM Sportsbook is here to continue making it just as...
Low energy, turnovers factor in Pistons’ loss to Spurs
There were some highlights and some lowlights during the five-game road trip the Detroit Pistons just completed. Friday night was the latter, as the Pistons fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 121-109. The Pistons had an abysmal start to the game, shooting 42% from the field and 6-for-18 (33%) from...
Ohio DraftKings promo code unwraps $200 guaranteed on any market
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still getting yourself set up from the recent Ohio Launch Day for legal online sports betting, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an...
Red Wings assign Soderblom to Grand Rapids as Bertuzzi, Zadina near return
Elmer Soderblom has played well in his rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, but as the team gets healthier, there is no room in the lineup or the roster for the 6-8 winger. The Red Wings assigned Soderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. They need a roster...
PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14: Get “second chance” bets up to $2,000
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are sportsbook sign-up bonuses and then there’s the PointsBet sign-up bonus, which hands you ‘Second Chance’ bet tokens worth a huge $2,000...
Instant observations: Lions end Packers season with comeback win, finish 9-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Dan Campbell said the 2022 Detroit Lions would be the team that can, and will. Then they went on to become the team that did, and has. They did find their way back from the dead. That has sparked hope that maybe, just maybe, the power...
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs - NBA (1/6/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a dramatic win on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will look to finish up their trip out west on a bigger high note, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in Texas. While the Golden State Warriors are not the team that took home the title...
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gifts $200 instantly with any $5 wager
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Want a quick and easy way to claim $200 in bonus bets today? You’ll find no better option than signing up for a...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim your $200 bet credit guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio recently had online sports betting go live on New Year’s Day, and to add to the experience, FanDuel Sportsbook has an incredibly...
Red Wings look to reverse some trends against Florida
The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner typically doesn’t struggle like the Florida Panthers have this season. Florida (17-18-4, 38 points) is eight points out of the final wild card position in the Eastern Conference and in danger of missing the playoffs in veteran coach Paul Maurice’s first season behind the bench.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
CB Jeff Okudah ruled out for Lions finale due to elbow injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Detroit Lions have chirped all week at Aaron Rodgers over perceived signs of disrespect. They better hope they don’t wake a sleeping giant, because they’re about to face the future Hall-of-Famer without one of their starting cornerbacks. Jeff Okudah has been ruled out...
