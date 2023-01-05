ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 6

The end of 2022 provided some great performances from the top boys basketball players in Michigan. Having turned the page to 2023, many of the players on MLive’s Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award watch list are on quite a roll. Among the players below, there are triple-doubles, multiple 30-plus point games, new additions to the 1,000-point club and even a major school record.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
DETROIT, MI
Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
DETROIT, MI
College Football National Championship predictions, spread & odds

FORT WORTH, TX
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years

Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
EAST LANSING, MI
TENNESSEE STATE
Low energy, turnovers factor in Pistons’ loss to Spurs

There were some highlights and some lowlights during the five-game road trip the Detroit Pistons just completed. Friday night was the latter, as the Pistons fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 121-109. The Pistons had an abysmal start to the game, shooting 42% from the field and 6-for-18 (33%) from...
DETROIT, MI
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE
Red Wings look to reverse some trends against Florida

The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner typically doesn’t struggle like the Florida Panthers have this season. Florida (17-18-4, 38 points) is eight points out of the final wild card position in the Eastern Conference and in danger of missing the playoffs in veteran coach Paul Maurice’s first season behind the bench.
DETROIT, MI
CLEVELAND, OH
CB Jeff Okudah ruled out for Lions finale due to elbow injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Detroit Lions have chirped all week at Aaron Rodgers over perceived signs of disrespect. They better hope they don’t wake a sleeping giant, because they’re about to face the future Hall-of-Famer without one of their starting cornerbacks. Jeff Okudah has been ruled out...
DETROIT, MI

