ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

A Surviving Roommate Of The Idaho Murders Said She Came Face-To-Face With The Suspect The Night Of The Killings

By Anna Betts
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy