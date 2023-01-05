A Surviving Roommate Of The Idaho Murders Said She Came Face-To-Face With The Suspect The Night Of The Killings

Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's car is seen on camera driving near the crime scene at 4:04 a.m. and leaving at 4:20 a.m., an affidavit says.
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
A playback of air traffic data shows a Pennsylvania police plane circling the home of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's parents from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings,12 times prior: investigators
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's phone was traced to the scene of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide hours after the stabbings occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger held without bond in student slayings amid chilling new details
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was accused of breaking into a house adjacent to the University of Idaho and stabbing four young people to death in November.
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
Suspect in Idaho murders drove through Colorado after murders
New details released in the probable cause affidavit shows that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, drove through Colorado in December.
Idaho murder victims' roommate heard crying, saw man in mask morning of killings: court docs
Slain University of Idaho victims' roommate heard crying and saw the alleged killer clad in all black the morning of the mass murder, according to newly unsealed court documents
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
Idaho University slaying suspect listens with a clenched jaw as a judge reads the murder charges against him
The 28-year-old criminology grad student is charged in the brutal killing of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know
Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Idaho murder suspect’s former student says behavior changed after slayings: ‘He seemed preoccupied'
Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice program, was arrested for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
