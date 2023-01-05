Read full article on original website
SSMCP Requests for Proposals Amended
City of Lakewood announcement. On December 1, 2022 South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) published three RFPs for work in 2023 that have since been amended. Those amendments refer to the project timeline and maximum allowable costs for all three RFPs issued. A link to the amended RFPs is...
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
Video: Property Tax Exemptions
Pierce County has recently expanded the ability for low-income seniors and people with disabilities to apply for and be granted a reduction on their property taxes. Visit our website at https://piercecountywa.gov/ATR. Call the Senior Citizen and People with Disabilities Exemption hotline at (253) 798-2169.
Holiday lights at end of life?
LASA Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Lakewood, WA: On January 6, 2023, LASA, a local housing non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness and recurrent homelessness, announced the retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins. LASA started over thirty years ago when the Rev. Luther Kriefall, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran, called...
TCC Scholarship Application Now Open: Workshops Start Monday
Tacoma Community College announcement. Students who plan to attend Tacoma Community College during the 2023-24 academic year, including current high school seniors, are invited to complete an application for TCC Foundation scholarships. Students only need to complete one application, but the application process puts students into consideration for all TCC Foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Apply at tacomacc.edu/scholarships through March 31, 2023.
Meditate with a Master
City of Lakewood social media post. Love Lakewood Meditation series save the date: Saturday, Jan. 21 we’ll host Meditate with a Master with Patricia Templeman who will lead a meditation in the practice of her former teacher Sri Shivabalayogi. Register for this free event: tinyurl.com/LakewoodMedita…
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda
In the Book Nook with … Andy Becker
Author Andy Becker lives in Gig Harbor, Washington, with his wife and their two dogs, Nova and Splash. The fulltime writer and “part-time, mostly retired, lawyer” published his first book, “The Spiritual Gardener: Insights from the Jewish Tradition to Help Your Garden Grow” in the spring of 2019. This title won the New York City Big Book Award in the category of home and garden in 2021. Andy Becker’s first novel, “The Kissing Rabbi: Lust, Betrayal, and a Community Turned Inside Out”, won a First Place Mark Twain CIBA Award in 2022 for Satire and Humor. Andy belongs to the Author’s Guild and two local author groups, The Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society and its counterpart in Kitsap County, KLAW. When Andy Becker is not writing, he and his wife enjoy visiting their grandchildren. He also taught a writing class this past fall. In the spring and summer, Andy enjoys gardening, hiking, boating, kayaking, and socializing, which includes a big Fourth of July party every year.
Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
The Lakewood City Council Jan. 9 Meeting Agenda
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 6 Report to Council
PLU’s culturally sustaining STEM program helped prepare Becca Anderson to be a dynamic teacher
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. PLU alumna Becca Anderson ‘19, ‘22 is in her first year teaching biology to ninth graders at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. Her classroom consists of a diverse population of students — something her recent completion of the Culturally Sustaining STEM Teacher Program at Pacific…
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Jan. 9
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
TNT: Chief Leschi monument toppled last month in Lakewood righted by city. Honor walk planned
“A knocked-over monument commemorating the execution of Nisqually Chief Leschi has been righted. A crew from the city of Lakewood put the boulder back in place Tuesday morning.” Read more at The News Tribune website.
