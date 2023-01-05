The inside of this home for sale in California gives mixed vibes. A ‘cat walk’ room?

A house on the market in Anaheim, California, is turning heads on a popular real estate social media page thanks to its low-key, yet perplexing, decor.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house — which is on the coolly named Ferrari Way — is listed for $2.25 million but has a throwback, vintage sort of decor running wild throughout its walls. But vintage in a bleak, late 1970s, early 1980s sort of way.

“The private cul-de-sac was once known as Crescent Lane however the name was changed by the original owner and car aficionado, the creator of Street Rodder Magazine, who custom built this home in 1980,” the listing on Zillow.com details.

According to the listing, the property includes two buildings and a bunch of high-end amenities like:

Garage with car lift

Garage with paint room

A runway-dining room table

Wine room

Multiple Jacuzzi tubs

Dry-sauna

Wet bar

Atrium

Sewing room

High ceilings

Multiple fireplaces

Remodeled kitchen

Custom pool

Tool sheds

A few of those features — like the dining room table and that Jacuzzi room — caught the eye of fans of Zillow Gone Wild , a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight unique houses for sale around the globe.

“Triple tub/jacuzzi just behind the living room half wall! And a ‘cat walk’ dining room!” one person noted.

“The kitchen is more underwhelming than my ex,” someone joked.

“Me scrolling through the first few photos: ‘This isn’t actually that bad--it wouldn’t take much to modernize it a bit, get different furniture, and add some color and character,’” another said. “Me hitting the triple Jacuzzi photos: ‘Never mind!’”

“Strange and looks like the 80’s. I was underwhelmed,” one person commented.

“I don’t like it. But I also don’t hate it. I’m confused,” someone said.

“ This place is gonna get snatched up easily,” another tweeted.

Anaheim is about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

