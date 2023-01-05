ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

The inside of this home for sale in California gives mixed vibes. A ‘cat walk’ room?

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02u6pm_0k4aFb0K00

A house on the market in Anaheim, California, is turning heads on a popular real estate social media page thanks to its low-key, yet perplexing, decor.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house — which is on the coolly named Ferrari Way — is listed for $2.25 million but has a throwback, vintage sort of decor running wild throughout its walls. But vintage in a bleak, late 1970s, early 1980s sort of way.

“The private cul-de-sac was once known as Crescent Lane however the name was changed by the original owner and car aficionado, the creator of Street Rodder Magazine, who custom built this home in 1980,” the listing on Zillow.com details.

According to the listing, the property includes two buildings and a bunch of high-end amenities like:

  • Garage with car lift

  • Garage with paint room

  • A runway-dining room table

  • Wine room

  • Multiple Jacuzzi tubs

  • Dry-sauna

  • Wet bar

  • Atrium

  • Sewing room

  • High ceilings

  • Multiple fireplaces

  • Remodeled kitchen

  • Custom pool

  • Tool sheds

A few of those features — like the dining room table and that Jacuzzi room — caught the eye of fans of Zillow Gone Wild , a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight unique houses for sale around the globe.

“Triple tub/jacuzzi just behind the living room half wall! And a ‘cat walk’ dining room!” one person noted.

“The kitchen is more underwhelming than my ex,” someone joked.

“Me scrolling through the first few photos: ‘This isn’t actually that bad--it wouldn’t take much to modernize it a bit, get different furniture, and add some color and character,’” another said. “Me hitting the triple Jacuzzi photos: ‘Never mind!’”

“Strange and looks like the 80’s. I was underwhelmed,” one person commented.

“I don’t like it. But I also don’t hate it. I’m confused,” someone said.

This place is gonna get snatched up easily,” another tweeted.

Anaheim is about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Posh ‘log cabin’ with glorious views of Washington lists for $4.5 million. Take a look

You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Vehicle crashes into Lomita business

LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
LOMITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo

At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast

Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

Smorgasburg Is Back In L.A. With New Vendors And Mouthwateringg Offerings

Smorgasburg is the largest outdoor food market in the country with locations in top cities like New York, Jersey City, Sao Paulo, Miami and Toronto. And it’s back in Los Angeles on January 8 for another year full of delicious food and fun activities. This wildly popular outdoor food market hosts vendors from all around Los Angeles to showcase their culinary creations. Any self-respecting foodie knows that this is an unmissable feast for the senses. This popular L.A. market takes place every Sunday at Row DTLA and has become a go-to destination for epicureans throughout the city. It features over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic

Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
REDLANDS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
598
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy