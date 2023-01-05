Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Longboat Observer
Expansion of Sapphire apartment plans on Tamiami proposed
With the recent acquisition the Super 8 motel at 4309 N. Tamiami Trail, the Sapphire North and Sapphire South apartment developments will include a Sapphire middle. Sapphire North and South were approved by the Planning Board in November 2022. Those projects were brought by Jarzi Really Advisors of New York. Owner and developer Roers Cos. of Plymouth, Minnesota, has acquired the property separating the two, a 1.35-acre site occupied by a Super 8 motel, with plans to create a cohesive, three-building community along U.S. 41 between 42nd and 47th streets.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Shakes Up Liberal University, Appoints 6 New Members To New College
SARASOTA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in a move that one appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis said is aimed at “recapturing higher education.” The picks will allow DeSantis to
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Longboat Observer
Rip current delays Ohana protest
All they wanted for Christmas is an uninterrupted walk on the beach. Members of One Island One Beach planned a peaceful protest in front of the Ohana estate on Christmas Eve morning, but ocean conditions got in the way. A rip current canceled the group’s plan to offer free kayak...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties
FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 26-30 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate from Dec. 26-30. John and Carina Leonard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 579 Fore Drive to Nando and Renee Silvestri, of Bradenton, for $1.65 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2022.
Longboat Observer
Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023
Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
Florida Gov. DeSantis demands colleges release data on how much they're spending on CRT and diversity courses
During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses.
Longboat Observer
Veteran teachers talk about changes in education over three decades
They started in the days of overhead projectors and encyclopedias. Victoria Short and Margaret Gaitens, second grade teachers at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, are now teaching at a time when nearly all their students have their own computers, teachers have Promethean boards, and Google has almost all the answers.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
