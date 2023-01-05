Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Market Neutral Funds to Dodge Volatility
U.S. stock markets have been volatile for a pretty long stretch. Given the prevailing economic conditions, a market-neutral fund is particularly relevant for protecting one’s invested capital. This type of fund is designed to provide stable returns at relatively lower levels of risk regardless of market direction. Market-neutral funds...
Zacks.com
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Zacks.com
State Street Corporation (STT) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
STT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $80.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Following the termination of its deal...
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?
VET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
Zacks.com
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
CMA - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 4.82%. For the last reported quarter, Comerica...
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Will Growth Efforts Aid Church & Dwight (CHD) Amid Inflation?
CHD - Free Report) has been benefiting from a strong brand portfolio, a solid online show, pricing actions and strategic buyouts. This led to third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales of $1,317.3 million inched up 0.4% year over year. The company’s U.S. portfolio saw consumption growth in 11 of 17 categories.
Zacks.com
CACI Wins DCSA's $2.25 Billion Background Investigation Order
CACI - Free Report) recently received a $2.25 billion background investigation fieldwork services contract from the United States Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Per the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, CACI will perform security clearance background investigations, including threat identification and prevention of infiltration of...
Zacks.com
5 Lucrative PEG-Driven Value Stocks for Investors
In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register a 20.1% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2021. This favorably compares with a 10.5% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
Is CI Financial (CIXX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Buy Now?
BMY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a Trending Stock
ALB - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned +0.2% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Equinor & GSK
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and GSK plc (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Comments / 0