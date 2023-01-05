Service for George Thacker to be held Sunday, Jan. 8

A funeral service for George Thacker will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at Rhea County High School at 3 p.m.

George F. Thacker, 59, of Spring City, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1963, in San Antoino, Texas, to Clifton E. and Marie Thacker and was one of six children. George later moved to this area in the 1980s.

He attended Roane County High School where he graduated “Most Talented” in his Class of 1982. George then moved to Rhea County where he started Thacker’s Body Shop. He later opened five Express Lubes, started Thacker Corporation, building the strip mall in Spring City, The Grand Hotel, Winstead’s Restaurant and Simply Bank. George was the longest serving county executive in Rhea County, serving four terms. He loved to play the harmonica and played at various venues, including the Grand Ole’ Opry several times. George loved helping others, including the Rhea County firefighters and the Lighthouse Senior Citizens Center in Spring City. George loved this community and spent his life promoting Rhea County and helping to improve this area, especially Spring City. He was of the Baptist faith.

George was preceded in death by his foster parents, Poss and Ruby McCormick.

Survivors include his children, April (Tony) Wesolowski of Havana, Fla., and Gabe Hillyer of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother, Jimmy Thacker of Ocala, Fla.; grandchildren, Jagger, River and Ava Wesolowski; and his dog, “Mayor.”

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Rhea County High School with Rev. Bobby Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. before the service in the high school auditorium. George will be buried in a private ceremony in Spring City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Rhea County Firefighters Association. Donations can be dropped off at Linda Shaver’s office, 375 Church Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Tennessee 37321.

Vaughn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements of George F. Thacker. Share condolences and memories of him with the family at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com.