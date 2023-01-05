Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
The Pittsburgh RV Show, America's longest-running RV show, kicks off this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for an RV for camping, tailgating, or a weekend away with the family? We've got the place and the show for you. The Pittsburgh RV Show just kicked off this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and it's the longest-running RV show in the country. RVs make travel affordable, help unite friends and family, and make experiencing America accessible. Here in Pittsburgh, the RV show is the place to shop for an RV with over nine acres of the latest models to compare and choose from, as well as RV-related products to help enhance your trip. Along with RVs there will also be representatives from campgrounds and resorts as well as industry representatives to help plan trips, and find the best RV, and best destinations. The show kicked off this morning and runs throughout the week at the convention center and general admission tickets are $12. You can get full details and tickets on the Pittsburgh RV Show website at this link.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants
Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
wpgh53.com
Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in the spotlight on the big screen and the small screen this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region will be in the spotlight on both the big screen and the small screen this weekend. The Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto” hits local movie screens on Friday after getting a limited release in some other markets late last month.
hbsdealer.com
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, celebrates 100
The business and community leader continues to make daily phone calls to the top 70 stores at 84 Lumber. This weekend marks a major milestone for the lumber and building materials industry. Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, Nemacolin resort and Hardy World, is celebrating his 100th...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Park rangers watching over Castor, the new resident beaver at Frick Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new resident has moved in at Frick Park.The Pittsburgh Park Rangers have discovered a beaver has moved in at Nine Mile Run. They first spotted the animal about a week and a half ago and are documenting its activities on their Instagram page.The rangers have named the beaver Castor after the scientific name for the North American beaver, Castor canadensis, and are keeping a close eye on it.Castor is only the second beaver to migrate up the Monongahela River and move into the park, the rangers said. However, these critters are fairly common in our rivers...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The monthly Family Fun Night is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithton Public Library, 615 Center St. The free event will feature stories, games, crafts and more all-ages activities with a moon theme. Visitors will have a chance to steer a BeeBot moon rover around rocks and craters, make a marshmallow rocket and pick a prize from a treasure chest.
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in Pittsburgh
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pittsburgh, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
Feedback form for Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project now accessible online
PennDOT is seeking the public’s input on the Route 30 Bridge Preservation Project that will replace worn and damaged expansion dams on two Hempfield bridges along Route 30. The project, which is slated to begin in September, aims to extend the life of the structures. One bridge, near Hempfield’s...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
On track: Rail line plans improvements at Greensburg, Latrobe stations
Greensburg Amtrak station caretaker Mark Kuhns follows a strict daily routine. Every day at 7:30 a.m., Kuhns unlocks the doors of the station and waits for the passengers catching the 8:08 a.m. eastbound Pennsylvanian. He sits in his familiar “cage,” waiting to assist anyone who needs it. He helps travelers with their bags, sorts riders into coach and business class, opens the gates to the passenger platform and sends people off with a smile and a wave.
