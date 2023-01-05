PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for an RV for camping, tailgating, or a weekend away with the family? We've got the place and the show for you. The Pittsburgh RV Show just kicked off this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and it's the longest-running RV show in the country. RVs make travel affordable, help unite friends and family, and make experiencing America accessible. Here in Pittsburgh, the RV show is the place to shop for an RV with over nine acres of the latest models to compare and choose from, as well as RV-related products to help enhance your trip. Along with RVs there will also be representatives from campgrounds and resorts as well as industry representatives to help plan trips, and find the best RV, and best destinations. The show kicked off this morning and runs throughout the week at the convention center and general admission tickets are $12. You can get full details and tickets on the Pittsburgh RV Show website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO