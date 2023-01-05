Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
5 MCU Projects Namor Could Show Up in Next
Tenoch Huerta’s Namor was one of the highlights of 2022 for Marvel Studios. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler was creative and clever in bringing one of Marvel Comics greatest and earliest characters to life and Huerta gave Namor a power and arrogance that seemed lifted right off the page. While it’s clear Namor will be back, it’s less clear when he’ll be seen again. Though audiences would probably be all in on a Namor-centric spinoff, Marvel Studios Parliament member Nate Moore that, as of now, Disney cannot produce such a project because the character’s live-action rights remain tied up at Universal. That means Namor, much like the Hulk, will have to appear as a supporting character in films or streaming series and Marvel Studios has plenty of those coming up. So where is the Feathered Serpent God likely to show up next? We have some ideas.
murphysmultiverse.com
What to Expect from Marvel Studios 2023 Films
Marvel Studios 2023 theatrical release is all sequels, all the time. Two trilogy cappers (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) lead up to The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which is the only 2023 film with a new director at the helm. Only three films, but quite a bit to be excited about, so we thought we’d get you ready by letting you know what to expect from Marvel Studios upcoming slate of films!
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Will Be The Longest ‘Ant-Man’ Film
If there ever is a tradition with any Marvel Studios project, it’s the long discussions surrounding what runtimes the latest epic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have. With only a month left to go before its next major release, the speculation began on just how long Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might end up being. Would the usually comedy-centric franchise stick to a shorter runtime or expand with its more Avengers-level-style teasing?
murphysmultiverse.com
Nicolas Cage Has No Interest in Joining a ‘Star Wars’ Project
We’re still anxiously awaiting any news on what Star Wars’ cinematic future looks like. To this day, there’s still no word on if Damon Lindelof‘s project is moving forward, even with rumors circulating that the film is already starting casting a person-of-color lead. There’s also Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron project that was put on the back burner due to her commitment to Wonder Woman 3; a film that is ironically not going to happen now.
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Storyboard Reveals Vulture in Scrapped Finale
It’s not new that Marvel Studios’ productions go through a variety of changes. Not only do they rewrite the scripts before production starts, but they aren’t strangers to also adapting on the fly if necessary. That especially became a necessity during COVID, as the pandemic didn’t make it easy for any production to stay on schedule or even remain in its original slot, forcing it to adapt story elements to adhere to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe.
murphysmultiverse.com
Nicolas Cage Won’t Return as Spider-Man Noir in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is finally about to get a sequel, which twists the concept of the original. Miles Morales finds himself chased through the multiverse by others of the Spider-Man creed, but the reasoning still remains a mystery. He still has the allies that he met in his first travel before Across the Spider-Verse, but it seems that one member is sadly not returning.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Loki’ Concept Artist Reveals Inspiration for Jonathan Major’s He Who Remains
Not too long ago, we got our first tease for the upcoming second season of Loki. The story will pick up where we last left off, as Sylvie killed He Who Remains, a Variant of Kang the Conqueror, who was keeping the multiverse from branching out. It was our first meeting with Jonathan Majors‘s impressive take on the character that already left a lasting impression before we meet another Variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Quantumania.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ May Retroactively Revive ‘WandaVision’ Fan Theories
WandaVision may have been one of the most theorized projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was it Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and long-form storytelling, but its bizarre premise left many wondering what exactly are they building up to. While we now know that we’re definitely in the Multiverse Saga, the introduction of Evan Peters as a fake Quicksilver in the MCU left some fans a bit frustrated; ignoring the reactions to the meta Bohner joke for long-time sitcom fans. Yet, the recent development on the first spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, could be the spark to revive some old theories once again.
murphysmultiverse.com
Everything You Need To Know Ahead of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 2
Get ready to mark your calendars because the highly anticipated Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers is finally premiering on January 7th as part of the Winter 2023 lineup of new anime releases. As some have been anxiously waiting to find out what happens next in this drama-filled series, here’s a quick recap of the first season and what to look forward to in the next.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paul Rudd Spotted Filming Some Additional Reshoots for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Reshoots have become quite common for any production, but it became quite normalized when Marvel Studios included it as part of their usual production cycle. While reshoots received a bad reputation over the years, most notably with projects like Justice League, it’s an important part of any filmmaker wanting to tighten up their film as much as possible ahead of its release.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Confirms ‘Avatar 2’s Profitability and He’ll Make All Planned Sequels
James Cameron has been quite open about the importance of how profitable Avatar: The Way of Water will be. While he mapped out up to five sequels, if the franchise doesn’t prove financially stable for Disney, the new owner of 20th Century, there’s no point for them to invest upwards of $400M per entry moving forward. Luckily, the film has had some truly impressive legs throughout the Holiday season and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director James Cameron confirmed the film will be profitable in the “next few days.”
murphysmultiverse.com
‘M3GAN’ Sequel is Already in Development
The world of horror movies should be prepared for seeing more of the Model 3 Generative Android. Deadline has shared that a sequel for the new horror film M3GAN is in the very early stages of development. This news makes sense with the surprising surge at the box office the horror film has had on its first full day of release.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Wants to Adapt ‘Part II’
HBO’s The Last of Us is still a week away, but showrunner Craig Mazin already has his sights set on the future. The live-action show is set to adapt the events of 2013’s iconic video game, and based on marketing, it looks like the entirety of Naughty Dog’s groundbreaking story will find its way into the network’s 9-episode series.
murphysmultiverse.com
Tim Blake Nelson Cast in ‘Dune: Part Two’
The all-star cast assembled for the Warner Bros. Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment produced Dune: Part Two has grown even more. Tim Blake Nelson has officially been announced to join the highly anticipated sequel in an undisclosed role. The star actor will be joining the likes of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken as new additions to the franchise. These names will be joining original leads Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem. Director Denis Villeneuve will be helming the sequel feature film.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Mayfair Witches’ Introduces a Major Player in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe
Episode 1 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches sets the stage for what promises to be a first season full of surprises as Alexandra Daddario‘s Rowan Fielding starts to uncover her true identity and the legacy that accompanies it. The road to those revelations began in “The Witching Hour” when Rowan’s adoptive mother, Elena Fielding, called into the New Orleans office of an as-yet-unnamed organization to speak to the agent assigned to Rowan’s file. Though it’s not quite on the same level, the unnamed agency has a little bit of the same feel as the central agency in charge of bounties in the John Wick franchise and it’s clear that whatever this agency is, it’s been established for some time. As it turns out, there is an agent assigned to Rowan, an “empathic investigator” by the name of Ciprien Grieve, and as the rest of the episode goes on to detail, he knows quite a bit about Rowan and the Mayfair family. While the episode itself is short on details about who Grieve is and the nameless organization by whom he is employed, Anne Rice‘s source material has plenty of clues.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Sea Beast’ Sequel in Development, Director Signs Deal with Netflix
It looks like director Chris Williams has made quite the impression with Netflix, as he has now signed an overall deal with the streaming studio. It seems that he has two projects currently in development with one being a direct sequel to his film The Sea Beast. The animation legend has worked for 25 years at Disney Animation on various Oscar-winning and nominated films. It seems the deal came together shortly around when they were wrapping up work on his first project.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘M3GAN’ Opens Strong, Unlikely to Dethrone ‘Avatar 2’
The latest January horror release is upon us from Blumhouse Productions. The long-awaited M3GAN is finally in theaters, which showcases a modern take on Child’s Play with a PG-13 horror. The film has opened around 3,400 theaters in North America, and it’s opening to quite a strong start. The film was projected to make around $17M to $20M, an impressive start on a tiny $12M budget.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘M3GAN’ Surprises and Dehtornes ‘Avatar 2’s Friday Box Office
M3GAN is a surprise hit as the film is currently overperforming. Initially expected to make around $20M, the film is currently en route toward $28M. If it keeps up the performance with the horror classic B CinemaScore, there’s a chance it could even scratch the $30M. Of course, it’s not that easy with horror films that don’t leg out over the weekend, as they tend to have a stronger hold in the following weeks. It also doesn’t have any real competition so the film is definitely a success for Blumhouse.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paul Mescal to Star in ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
The long-awaited sequel to Gladiator is finally moving ahead. Deadline has announced that Paul Mescal is currently in talks to lead the film. Ridley Scott, who will return to helm the sequel, is producing the film along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss and Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Scott helms the film from a script penned by David Scarpa (The Day the Earth Stood Still).
murphysmultiverse.com
The Last of Us: Apocalypse 101 – Rule #49, Learn Not To Feel
Rule #27, Only Carry What You Need (And Weapons!) Y’know, I once wrote a story about a little girl. She dreamed up a magical universe, as an escape. Her reality was abusive. She needed somewhere to go, but she didn’t have the power to leave on her own. So she used her imagination. She created someplace special, just for her. A place to be happy. A place to be free. The story was occasionally charming, sure, but it was dark. And the ending was crushing.
Comments / 0