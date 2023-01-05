Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Is International Game Technology (IGT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
IGT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. International Game Technology is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283...
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Equinor & GSK
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and GSK plc (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
EXP - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of gypsum wallboard and cement has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 3.60%.
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kosmos Energy (KOS) This Year?
KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Kosmos Energy is one of 248 companies in...
Zacks.com
scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Burlington Stores (BURL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BURL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.91, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the discount...
Zacks.com
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AAP - Free Report) closed at $154.02, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 4.48% in the...
Zacks.com
Best Buy (BBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
BBY - Free Report) closed at $83.04, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost...
Zacks.com
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Zacks.com
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Is CI Financial (CIXX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a Trending Stock
ALB - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this specialty chemicals company have returned +0.2% over the past month versus...
Comments / 0