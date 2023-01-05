Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Who are the players who have their jerseys retired by Utah State?
LOGAN – Utah State announced last week it will retire the jersey of its all-time leading scorer, Jaycee Carroll, on Feb. 18 during the halftime break of the Aggie game against Nevada. The former guard, who scored 2,522 points in his four years in Logan, announced his retirement from basketball in June following a 13-year professional career in Europe, mostly spent with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies roughed up in Boise
BOISE, Idaho – When you score a season low and shoot below 40 percent, that’s certainly not a recipe for success. When you do that on the road, it makes it even harder to come out on top. The Aggies certainly witnessed that Saturday evening in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State came to play and was cheered on by a boisterous crowd of 12,007. The Broncos handed USU its worst loss of the season, 82-59.
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Utah State 13-2; Boise State 11-4 The Boise State Broncos won both of their matches against the Utah State Aggies last season (62-59 and 68-57) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Broncos and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Killer Bs: Bourne, Boswell, Bello lead Bengals past Wildcats
Though Idaho State’s mascot is the Bengal, it was the metaphorical three-headed monster Cerberus of Callie Bourne, Laura Bello and Carsyn Boswell who combined for 55 of the Bengals’ 65 points in a physical, hard-fought 65-52 victory over Weber State Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym. Bello led the team in scoring with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bourne poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 boards, and Boswell scored 18 points and accounted for two important 3s for the Bengals. ...
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
KSLTV
Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
Woman shot and killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Ogden in the area of Jefferson Avenue and 22nd Street
