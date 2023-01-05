BOISE, Idaho – When you score a season low and shoot below 40 percent, that’s certainly not a recipe for success. When you do that on the road, it makes it even harder to come out on top. The Aggies certainly witnessed that Saturday evening in a Mountain West Conference game at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State came to play and was cheered on by a boisterous crowd of 12,007. The Broncos handed USU its worst loss of the season, 82-59.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO