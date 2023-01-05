Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Former New Castle Days Inn total loss after fire rekindles
Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the first...
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
cleveland19.com
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
WFMJ.com
Cortland Fire Department gets brand new fire truck
The Cortland Fire Department has a brand new fire truck to help serve the community. Firefighters held a 'push-in ceremony' Friday night for the new engine. The 'push-in' is a tradition where a fire department pushes new equipment back into the garage, an ode to the horse-drawn fire trucks in the 1800s where after a call, firefighters would have to manually push the truck back into the garage.
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
2 dead after car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets in Youngstown
The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.
WFMJ.com
Construction underway for new animal shelter in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County animal shelter is expanding to a brand new, much larger facility. Jason Cooke, who's been running the Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects from his own home, says this is a project that's about a year in coming. The seven acre site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon
An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
WFMJ.com
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police searching for missing female
Austintown Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, Christine Hutchinson-Toth is missing. Police tell 21 News that Toth is homeless and is frequently seen on the west side. Police say Toth's family has not...
wtae.com
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
McKees Rocks police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a release from police, Keith Ensley Jr. was last seen on Thursday. He did not come home from school that day. Police said Ensley ran away the week of Jan. 1. He was...
New details released for fatal crash in Mercer Co.
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Warren woman charged after dog left outside in cold temps
When police got there, they found a dog trying to shield itself from the wind.
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
