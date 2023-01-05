Read full article on original website
wtae.com
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
WFMJ.com
Male victim in Youngstown bar shooting allegedly related to victim of 680 double homicide
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of double murder
A competency evaluation was ordered today for a man accused of a double murder last month on the West Side.
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon
An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
Report: Couple charged with child endangerment after growing marijuana, mushrooms
The couple told police there was a man in their garage, but police found no one.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing
A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested
A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and the child's father.
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Ohio
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
Video: Drunk-driving suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior during traffic stops, but one drunk-driving suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Complaint: Police arrest Hermitage shooting suspect after jump from second-story window
A Farrell man is facing charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Hermitage apartment complex on Wednesday.
