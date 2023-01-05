Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season
The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss. But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason...
3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season
After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Erin Andrews goes off on ‘a–hole’ reporters who treat athletes like ‘animals’
Erin Andrews has a bone to pick with some media members. Andrews was speaking with Charissa Thompson on their iHeart podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” and talked about reporters grandstanding in press conferences with athletes and having inhuman interactions. “I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait...
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense
The New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a tumultuous season, which included significant criticism toward the team’s offense. Quarterback Mac Jones admitted that the criticism was not necessarily unjustified. Jones spoke after the Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and readily accepted criticism of himself and the offense.... The post Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brady, Bucs to take on Cowboys in NFL Wild Card Round
TAMPA, Fla. — It's official — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Raymond James Stadium during the first round of the NFL playoffs. The Bucs' Wild Card Round game is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Tampa Bay, who finished with the lowest record...
'A real hero': Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington has master's degree from Ohio State
Over the past week, Denny Kellington has become a household name. The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer was one of the primary caregivers to safety Damar Hamlin during his cardiac arrest in the middle of the first quarter of the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kellington...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game
The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Herbstreit Describes Al Michaels ‘Fine Dining’ Halftime Meals During NFL Games
There are many things that go on during NFL games that we have no idea about. Including Al Michaels’ fine dining habits at halftime. His new coworker, Kirk Herbstreit, threw Michaels under the bus during a recent interview. For many folks, Fridays mean you can look forward to a...
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition
Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them. “This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got...
NFL Wide Receiver Made $1 Million In Incentive Bonuses On Saturday
Never a bad day when you put another $1 million in the bank. On Saturday night, Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk made himself some money by by hitting 80 receptions and surpassing the 1,100-yard mark; which triggered $500,000 bonuses for each milestone. Fans reacted to Kirk's nice payday in the pivotal...
Stevenson becomes Pats' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson topped off his strong season by reaching an impressive milestone on Sunday. Stevenson passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season early in the second quarter vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick became the first Patriots running back with 1,000+ single-season rushing yards since LeGarrette Blount accomplished the feat in 2016. He is only the sixth Pats rusher to reach that mark during the Bill Belichick era.
Pats prove they're not playoff-worthy with season finale vs. Bills
BOSTON -- By several measures, Sunday was the best showing of the season for the New England Patriots. And, considering the performance came in a 12-point loss, that is quite telling.They scored 23 offensive points, they converted third and fourth downs, they capitalized on red zone trips, and they looked actually capable of competing with a top-tier NFL team. For a while, anyway.In the end, the Patriots showed they weren't good enough to really go toe-to-toe with the Bills, proving they weren't really worthy of securing a spot in the AFC playoffs.Their kickoff team was so bad that it resorted...
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
Ups and Downs from Patriots' season-ending loss to Bills
BOSTON -- There was a lot stacked up against New England on Sunday, playing in an emotionally charged environment in Buffalo against an emotionally charged Bills team. The Patriots put up a solid fight early in the contest, but ultimately ran out of steam against a Super Bowl contending team, and now their season is over.The Patriots fell, 35-23, in Buffalo to end their season at 8-9. With a Dolphins win over the Jets mixed with New England's loss, Miami claimed the final Wild Card spot in the AFC on the final day of the season.A long offseason lies ahead...
