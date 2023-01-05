Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”
Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA?
Jim Harbaugh issued a statement on Thursday that indicated he plans to remain at Michigan, and the commitment came at a time when he is at the center of an NCAA investigation. Michigan is being investigated by the NCAA for possible violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, according to a report from Adam Rittenberg... The post Jim Harbaugh facing suspension from NCAA? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin “Thankful” In First Instagram Post Since Collapse: “Keep Praying For Me”
Damar Hamlin has broken his social media silence since collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills player shared an Instagram post where he showed his gratitude for everyone that has been supporting him. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he shared. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.” Hamlin continued, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep...
WHIO Dayton
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Bengals players, NFL fans are not happy about playoff seeding proposal
The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to get the short end of the stick on the NFL’s proposed solution to handling AFC playoff seeding. Bengals players, Bengals fans and general onlookers were a little taken aback when the league announced the proposals, to say the least. To keep it succinct, the...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces a potential NCAA suspension after allegedly lying to investigators about a couple of hamburgers. The post Jim Harbaugh in trouble for lying about hamburgers for recruits? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery
The news surrounding Damar Hamlin has been overwhelming positive over the past few days, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back took another huge step in his recovery on Friday morning. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight on Thursday, according to the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Hamlin has spoken to multiple teammates... The post Damar Hamlin takes another massive step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tvinsider.com
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying’
After collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on the mend — and thanking fans for the outpouring of support. “When you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3x’s...
Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team
Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning
A family member stated Thursday that Peyton Hillis' health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious Former NFL star Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. A family member stated Thursday that his health is improving after the accident in Pensacola, Florida but that he's still unconscious. Peyton's kids are reportedly safe. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis wrote on his Facebook page. "He's still in intensive care...
CNBC
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, told teammates 'Love you boys' over FaceTime, Bills say
NFL safety Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, "Love you boys," as he continued his recovery after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team tweeted Friday about Hamlin's...
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House
Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Breaking: NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoffs
Four days after the NFL made the unprecedented decision to stop Monday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, we have a final answer about how the cancelation will impact the postseason. The NFL's owners ...
Report: Patriots could face competition for Bill O’Brien
Bill O’Brien has been heavily linked to a return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, but they may have competition if they want to hire him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider a change at offensive coordinator and O’Brien may be on their short list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay... The post Report: Patriots could face competition for Bill O’Brien appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Regular Season Finale Against Ravens
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday at Paycor Stadium
