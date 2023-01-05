Damar Hamlin has broken his social media silence since collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills player shared an Instagram post where he showed his gratitude for everyone that has been supporting him. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he shared. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.” Hamlin continued, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep...

1 DAY AGO