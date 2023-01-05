Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
fox4news.com
2 dead after overnight crash on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash on I-30 that left two people dead early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., when investigators said a motorcycle slammed into the back of a car that was stalled in the westbound lanes or the right shoulder of the interstate, near Alta Mere Drive.
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
Arlington police officer hurt by hit-and-run driver, suspect later captured
Arlington police are charging the hit-and-run driver who struck a police officer on I-20 Thursday. The officer was rushed to the hospital but the police department reports he’s going to be okay. Investigators say the officer was working a crash
fox4news.com
Officer-involved shooting in Watauga leaves 1 dead
WATAUGA, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Watauga shot and killed a man who they said pointed a gun at officers early Friday morning. This incident started at about 3:30 a.m., when police were called about a "suicidal person" at a home in the 7700 block of Virgie Court.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
Missing 76-year-old woman in Rockwall found safe
ROCKWALL, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who went missing in Rockwall was found safe, police said. Police say Ana Maria Torres was last seen driving her vehicle in the city, but her whereabouts were unknown. According to police on Sunday evening, Torres is back home safely. Other local news:
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
Two men killed by trains in unrelated Tarrant County tragedies
Six hours apart, two men have died in Tarrant County after being hit by trains in un-related cases. Last night, about 7:30 a man was struck and killed on the tracks that run under Summit Avenue near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
fox4news.com
Volunteer firefighter replaces American flag destroyed in house fire for North Texas homeowner
TERRELL, Texas - A volunteer firefighter and a Terrell homeowner found a special connection after a devastating house fire. Both are veterans who take pride in flying our nation’s flag. It’s still unclear how the fire started and what the family will do next, but they just know the...
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash
For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash. Thursday, a UPS big rig smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies in Police Custody
The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
