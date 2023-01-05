ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Past and Present Had Impact on Legendary Merrill Reese

Merrill Reese (l) and Bill Werndl in the WIP booth at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s no secret that SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese — who has called the Birds’ games for more than 45 years — has one Montgomery County connection: his Blue Bell home. But Philadelphia Magazine’s Victor Fiorello unearthed another, one reflecting a professional setback.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year

Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves last year. The high-style Italian steakhouse features high-end art and a stylish bar. The Pullman is a chic but expansive rail-themed bar-restaurant at Bryn Mawr train station with a traditional menu and stunning bar.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas

Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Giggleberry Fair – New Hope, PA

Giggleberry Fair is located in Peddler’s Village, a shopping village with over 65 unique shops and restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania. The address is 167 Carousel Lane, New Hope, Pennsylvania. It’s across the street from the majority of shops at Peddler’s Village. Giggleberry Fair is an indoor play...
NEW HOPE, PA
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
