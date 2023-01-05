Read full article on original website
Related
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Gayle King Hits High Notes in Colorful Dress & Striped Clogs for ‘CBS Morning Series’ With David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Gayle King is conquering her fears and trying new things in 2023. The broadcast journalist traded her on-camera seat for a recording studio in her latest Instagram post. For a new “CBS Mornings” series titled, “Never Too Late,” King traveled to Los Angeles to take singing lessons with vocal coach and British musician Stevie Mackey. King also got in the studio with musical power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee to record a song. King burst in colors for the occasion. The television personality and author wore a multi-colored short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline and was decorated with bright...
