ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US changes to Turkey's preferred spelling at ally's request

By MATTHEW LEE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FXio_0k4aCnPz00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkey's preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation.

The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkey, although the pronunciation will not change, officials said. But neither the State Department website nor the Foreign Affairs Manual, which guides U.S. diplomatic practices, had been revised to reflect the change as of midday Thursday.

“The Turkish embassy requested that the U.S. government use the name “Republic of Turkiye” in communications," the department said. “We will begin to refer to Turkiye and Republic of Turkiye accordingly in most formal, diplomatic, and bilateral contexts, including in public communications.”

The move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during which Turkey's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.

Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling, which had led to inconsistencies in documents across the U.S. government.

The change was revealed as the State Department released a statement in support of a Treasury move to sanction several Turkey-related businessmen and companies for supporting the Islamic State. It was later confirmed by two department officials.

Turkey asked last year for its name to be changed to Turkiye in international forums and most, including the United Nations and NATO, had switched to the new spelling.

The State Department, however, does not often change its style on the names of foreign countries and, in at least one notable case, has refused to do so for decades.

The U.S. still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar although the country's military rulers formally adopted Myanmar in 1989.

The last two countries that the State Department renamed following requests by their governments were North Macedonia, which changed its name from Macedonia in 2019, and Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland a year earlier.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Iranian drone maker sanctioned for supplying Moscow

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Friday hit six executives and board members of an Iranian drone manufacturer with sanctions after the firm allegedly supplied Moscow with drones that Russian forces have been using to attack Ukraine. Qods Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil's Congress, other sites

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

40 people killed, dozens injured when buses collide in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — Forty people were killed and dozens were injured when two buses collided in central Senegal on Sunday, the country’s president said. In a tweet, President Macky Sall said that the accident occurred in Gnivy village at about 3:30 a.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.
Action News Jax

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

JUBA, South Sudan — (AP) — A journalists' union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December...
Action News Jax

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. The...
Action News Jax

Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip

BERLIN — (AP) — Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained...
Action News Jax

McCarthy nears victory for speaker after grueling fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy flipped more than a dozen colleagues to support him in dramatic votes Friday for House speaker, nearing victory on the fourth day and 12th ballot of a grueling standoff that was testing American democracy. The changed votes from conservative holdouts, including...
COLORADO STATE
Action News Jax

China holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills starting Sunday, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defense ministries said. The exercises coincided with the visit of a group of German lawmakers who landed in Taiwan...
Action News Jax

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
Action News Jax

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
Action News Jax

Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

CAIRO — (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. It wasn't immediately clear whether canal traffic was affected. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy