Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks offensive line finishes 2022 season ranked near the bottom by PFF
The Seattle Seahawks have made it to the playoffs largely thanks to the improvement of Geno Smith and the efforts of a magnificent 2022 rookie class. That said, they still have a lot of work to do before they’re ready to take on the true contenders around the NFL – especially in the trenches. While tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas had strong rookie seasons, the rest of Seattle’s offensive line leaves a bit to be desired.
Jaguars reveal national anthem, halftime acts for Saturday playoff game against Chargers
Derek Trucks likes the Jaguars' chances in Saturday's playoff game, even though they didn't fare well the last time he played the national anthem before one of their games. That's because his wife, Susan Tedeschi, will join him, and the team is 2-0 when she does the anthem. Trucks will play guitar and...
KSN News
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
What to know about Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks who will play anthem before Jaguars playoff game
Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Jacksonville-based Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform the National Anthem before Saturday night's Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Here's what you need to know about them: ...
