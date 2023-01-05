Read full article on original website
WTVC
Celebration of life held for Rhea County executive who died in federal prison
Rhea County, Tenn. — The community in Rhea County held a celebration of life, for former executive George Thacker. The county executive's final weeks and months are under heavy scrutiny, after Thacker was found guilty of wire fraud, stealing $665,000 in COVID-19 relief funds meant for the salaries of Thacker Corporation employees.
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
40-year-old pedestrian killed in accident in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
WTVC
Fire at homeless encampment in downtown Chattanooga under investigation Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fire at a homeless encampment downtown left some residents without their tent Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says the fire happened at 740 East 12th Street:. We spoke to a resident at the encampment, Chadwick Brown. Brown says he overheard an argument and...
southerntorch.com
New Year’s Accident Claims Life
BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
WDEF
Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
weisradio.com
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
Have you seen missing Georgia teenager Jason Story?
The Chickamauga Police Department is asking for your help finding 17-year-old Jason Riley Story. Story left Chickamauga earlier this week and was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Coolidge Park in Chattanooga. Anyone with information in reference to Jason is asked to contact Detective Ira Taylor With the...
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
WTVC
Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael Baxter, passes away at 55
Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
WDEF
Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
WTVC
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
WTVC
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
smartcitiesdive.com
Chattanooga building out ‘smart intersection network’
Chattanooga, Tennessee, will add dozens of “smart city intersections” through an ongoing partnership supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Chattanooga Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance, working with Seoul Robotics and the Center of Urban Informatics and Progress at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, are installing sensing technology in 86 downtown intersections, building on a testbed established in 2019. The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $4.5 million initiative through the ATTAIN program, said CUIP Founding Director Mina Sartipi, and installations will happen this year and next.
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
liveforlivemusic.com
PHOTOS: Perpetual Groove Kicks Off 2023 In Chattanooga
Perpetual Groove started off 2023 with a show at Chattanooga, TN’s The Barrelhouse on Friday. The longstanding jam band’s first concert of the year featured covers of Talking Heads‘ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” and The Cars‘ “Drive”. The latter tribute also appears on the group’s most recent extended release, 2021’s C’mon. Covers?
