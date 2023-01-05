Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win
Sunderland left it late at New Meadow, but Tony Mowbray felt his side got what they deserved at Shrewsbury.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
FA Cup third round: Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom, Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest – as it happened
Blackpool and Burnley lead the way of upsets as West Brom snuff out shock result with late equaliser over Chesterfield
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights
Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow and Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
SB Nation
Reading vs Watford: FA Cup Match Preview 2022/23
Reading take a break from league action this afternoon as they face Watford in the FA Cup!. Considering the number of absentees the visitors currently have, Slaven Bilic will probably put out a weakened side and Paul Ince may also be reluctant to play some of his key first-teamers. Both...
'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality
Just how good is Chris Rigg? Luke O'Nien has offered some insight.
BBC
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
Kelechi Iheanacho strikes to edge flat Leicester past Gillingham in FA Cup
Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half goal was enough to earn Leicester a 1-0 win at Gillingham in the FA Cup third round
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
‘It’s magical’: Stevenage manager Evans delights in shock victory at Aston Villa
Steve Evans, the manager of Stevenage, acclaimed his League Two players’ “hearts the size of Big Ben” as they knocked Aston Villa, 59 places above them in the pyramid, out of the FA Cup in the biggest shock of an exhilarating weekend of third-round upsets. As Villa’s...
