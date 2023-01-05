Wait, where is the AFC Championship game taking place? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Football fans across America woke up Friday asking variations of the same question: What is going on with the AFC playoff picture? And, where is the AFC Championship game taking place this month? The game could be Arrowhead Stadium or Highmark Stadium or Paycor Stadium based on a number of 2023 playoff scenarios. But we do know one thing, the AFC Championship will be held at a neutral site this year -- following a decision NFL owners made on Friday afternoon.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO