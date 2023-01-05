ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Positions Oklahoma Needs to Shore Up Before Next Fall

By Ross Lovelace
The Sooners must make big improvements to make the type of jump the team wants to make in 2023.

Oklahoma’s offseason will go a long way in determining the Sooners’ on-field success next fall. So far, so good, as Oklahoma has shored up several positions through the transfer portal and signed an elite recruiting class.

The team did go 6-7 on the season, though, leaving much to be desired and plenty of holes to be filled. Oklahoma’s lack of execution will open the door for a lot of position battles next season.

There's still time to add impact players through the portal and develop breakout stars in the Spring. Here are a few positions surrounded with question marks that could be the deciding factor in Oklahoma's 2023 campaign:

Cheetah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0Qwk_0k4aALyB00
Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough is primed to come in and compete immediately for snaps at linebacker in Brent Venables' Oklahoma defense

Rich Janzaruk / Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brent Venables spent a good portion of the off-season explaining the ‘Cheetah’ position to both the fans and media. DaShaun White eventually won that battle, and progressed more and more as the season wore on. Now, looking ahead to next fall, White is out of eligibility and the Sooners, once again, have questions at Venables’ signature spot.

Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough’s name has been thrown around as a possible candidate for White’s replacement. He spent a good amount of time rushing the passer for the Hoosiers but is mobile enough to drop back into coverage. Jaren Kanak stepped in to play the position on multiple occasions during his freshman season, too, and certainly showed promise. The talent is there, the experience is what’s lacking.

Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXoJI_0k4aALyB00
Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit made 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts this season, which ranked No. 92-overall in the country

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The special teams unit seems to be an all-around question mark for the Sooners. Zach Schmit is still a young kicker still but didn’t quite get the job done in 2022, hitting just 12-of-18 of his field goal tries. Oklahoma’s punter, Michael Turk , has been the team’s source of consistency for the past two seasons, and now his familiar face is gone too.

Aside from the kicking units, the Sooners are still waiting on Marvin Mims’ decision on the NFL, and his departure could impact more than just the offense. Adding to the uncertainty, Oklahoma may have to replace its punt returner and kick returner if Mims declares for the NFL draft.

The Sooners added transfer punter Luke Elzinga through the portal , but outside of that addition, the special teams unit needs help across the board. A consistent kicker and an electric return man would be a gift for Brent Venables.

Defensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCJ22_0k4aALyB00
The Sooners added Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey to bolster their rotation along the interior of the defensive line

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

The main spot of concern on the defensive line is, once again, the interior. Are the Sooners big enough to win in the trenches?

Oklahoma received solid news on the defensive line front, as veteran Isaiah Coe announced his intentions to return to Norman for one last season. His potential has been on display, and Coe seems like a player that could potentially break out.

Both Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson declared for the draft, leaving depth holes for Oklahoma to fill. The Sooners already added Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey in the portal , but OU should still be on the hunt for interior depth.

