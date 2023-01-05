Cluckin Hot Chicks Plans Debut, More Locations to Come

A new chicken franchise will be making its debut soon in Dania Beach . Cluckin Hot Chicks will open at 645 S Federal Highway , on the northeast corner of the intersection with Southeast Seventh Street .

“The best chicken in town is coming soon,” owner Ahshan Latif told What Now on Wednesday on Wednesday.

Latif was otherwise reticent with details on the new brand. The restaurateur said more locations are in the works for South Florida, as well as elsewhere, but declined at this time to disclose where those locations would be headed.

A menu posted on the brand’s website lists out a selection of sauces and seasonings that include Southern (i.e. seasoned but sans sauce), Seoul ( Sweet Asian with Sesame Seeds ), Caribbean ( Jerk Pineapple Heat ), Cluckin’ Hot, and—hottest—What the Cluck. The menu also features a selection of chicken sandwiches in varieties like Nashville-style Hot Chick, Seoul Chick, Island Chick, and Desi Chick. Cluckin’s chicken also comes in the form of nuggets, tacos, and chicken and waffles.

The Federal Highway location is situated between Southeast Sixth and Seventh Streets . Not far north, on the corner of the Southwest Fifth Street intersection, is a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen that Cluckin Hot Chicks will no doubt be giving a run for its money.

Keep an eye out for Cluckin Hot Chicks opening soon in Dania Beach, and we’ll keep our ear to the ground for details on those further locations.

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .