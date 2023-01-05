Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run

Friday, December 30

Fraud

On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with the company representative on December 30, 2022, the complainant discovered that the business had never received the payment. The payment was sent to a person using the business’s name online. Using the routing number and an internet search, a bank was located for the wire transfer. The case was forwarded to investigations for further evaluation.

Possession of Methamphetamine

During a routine traffic stop in the Kimball Junction area, it was discovered that the driver, a 45-year-old Hideout, Utah man, was interlock restricted and driving on a suspended driver’s license. The male did not have an interlock device in his vehicle. He was taken into custody for the interlock violation. During the search incident to arrest, a user amount of methamphetamine was located on the man’s person. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, January 1

Attended Death

Deputies responded to 7 White Pine Canyon Road on a report of CPR in progress on an elderly gentleman. It was reported that a 75-year-old Park City man collapsed while skiing and became unresponsive. Ski Patrol transported the man down to EMS, where EMS continued life-saving measures. The man did not survive the medical event. The death is not related to a skiing accident, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause. The on-call OME and detectives were contacted and responded.

Monday, January 2

Theft of Vehicle

Deputies responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle, taken sometime between December 30 and January 1. The 2011 white Chevrolet Express van was parked in the underground parking lot on West Ute Boulevard, but the doors were unlocked, and keys were in the vehicle. The vehicle contained a large amount of carpet cleaning equipment, but an itemized list is pending. The vehicle was listed NCIC. There are no suspects, and no leads currently.

Tuesday, January 3

Theft

A deputy took a theft report at Woodward Park City. The victim left her snowboard on the outside racks and went inside the building to make a phone call. When the victim returned, her board was gone. The victim spoke with business employees who said they would check the cameras and get back to her tomorrow. The deputy told the victim to email any video she might receive from Woodward Park City. The initial deputy will conduct a follow-up.

Theft

Dispatch received a vehicle burglary complaint, later determined to be a theft that occurred within the past week. Eight Lamborghini tires were stolen, and a mini motorized bike valued at $7,900. The case has been referred to investigations.

Wednesday, January 4

Hit and Run

A man reported that his adult son had been hit by an angry motorist while working at a construction site. Multiple witnesses stated that the suspect swerved his truck towards the construction worker on purpose after the suspect had become angry about the roadway being blocked by concrete trucks. The suspect hit the 22-year-old Provo man with his vehicle’s passenger side mirror, and then the suspect fled the scene. This incident was not reported until nearly four hours after it had occurred, so the suspect was not located. The reporting deputy will conduct further follow-up to obtain video surveillance of the incident.

Possession of a Controlled Substance over 100 pounds

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on I-80 late at night. A K9 was deployed and indicated on the scent of illegal narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted, and approximately 125 pounds of raw marijuana was located in the vehicle. The 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

