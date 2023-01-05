ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Wide Receiver Seeking Damar Hamlin Jersey To Wear In Pregame Warmups

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The safety's condition is improving day-by-day.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wants to join the growing group of NFL players rocking Damar Hamlin's jersey in pregame warmups this coming Sunday.

Boyd tweeted at Fanatics executive Michael Rubin to see if he could get a jersey sent to Paycor Stadium. The jersey is sold out all over the country after quickly vaulting to the top of the NFL jersey sales leaderboard.

Other NFL players, like Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, are trying to support Hamlin via his jersey, and Gardner even donated to the safety's foundation .

Hamlin's condition is improving since the unfortunate incident on Monday night.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted . "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam said that Hamlin is awake.

"Our boy is doing better," Elam tweeted . "Awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you, God. Keep the prayers coming, please. All love 3!"

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $5.5 million in donations. Click here to support .

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.



Cincinnati, OH
