The labor shortage is bringing job seekers all kinds of new perks: Pick-your-pay, student-loan benefits, bonuses, and flexible work

More companies are letting hires decide their compensation structure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A greater number are also offering remote work options, educational benefits, and fertility services.

It's all in response to an ongoing labor shortage despite recession fears.

Despite all the talk of a possible recession in 2023 , the labor shortage is still going strong — and companies are getting creative.

Some are even letting new hires customize their pay packages, The Wall Street Journal's Tara Weiss reported this week. It doesn't mean you'll get the option to choose a CEO's salary. Instead, companies are letting new hires decide how they want to split up their compensation between cash and stocks. Netflix has been doing this for years , but now tech companies and startups are following suit to entice potential workers.

Alex Alonso, chief knowledge officer at the Society for Human Resource Management, told Insider the practice has been common in consulting for quite some time, although it hasn't permeated much of the market yet, less than 1% based on SHRM's research.

He said, however, that a number of other perks are growing in popularity, namely sign-on and retention bonuses, remote and hybrid work arrangements, even fertility benefits to help workers with family planning.

Even though much of the workforce lost during the start of the pandemic has been recovered, the labor shortage will likely never be solved due to demographic shifts in immigration and birth rates. As of November, the US had 1.7 job openings per unemployed person, so companies are still looking for new ways to entice people back to their payrolls. It's not just about remote work, though that remains one of the most important benefits for many workers.

"People are negotiating a hybrid mix from the get go," Alonso said. "What we're also seeing is that there are different approaches to hybrid work that people are exploring."

Flexible schedules, custom pay structure, and creative benefits

At BAXUS, a company that provides services for wine and spirit collectors, new employees have the choice among three different compensation packages, The Journal reported. On the high end of the salary-equity split, employees can opt for as much 75% of their compensation through their paychecks, and as little as 40%.

Todd Wiesel, the company's CEO, told the Journal that the breadth of options made his workplace more appealing to developers hired outside of the US, given how much further a lower salary in US dollars would take them than one in their own country. It means they might opt for greater stock options instead, given that a lower paycheck can meet their needs. This comes as more companies are outsourcing talent from lower cost-of-living countries after the pandemic made remote work more feasible.

SAC Health System, a community healthcare group in Southern California, recently started to let its employees cash out unused vacation time and use the money toward student-loan repayments, retirement savings, and more, The Journal reported.

Some of these companies are also giving staffers the option of shorter workweeks and remote work. For now, that type of flexible schedule offering looks like the bigger trend, Alonso said, adding that the finance industry in particular is seeing companies pivot to hybrid models.

He said that some companies, including those in the retail industry, are implementing remote work options or "sabbaticals," where workers can shift to remote work for stretches of the year to complete tasks in inventory and online services.

Aside from higher pay or "better career opportunities," a flexible working arrangement, which includes the option to work remotely, was the greatest motivator to find a new job, according to a McKinsey survey from last summer. In another report by Adobe in 2022 , 51% of 5,500 enterprise employees — workers at companies with more than 1,000 employees — preferred complete flexibility in scheduling, while only 16% said their ideal work week would involve no flexibility at all, with a "start and end work according to a set work schedule."

Four-day work weeks aren't prevalent in the US yet, but employers abroad have found success with retention when they truncated worker hours in general.

"We're trying to ensure that people stay, because we're the first recruitment agency to do it here," Fiona Blackwell, associate director of Girling Jones, a construction-recruitment firm in Devon, England, told Insider last year of their shift to a four-day week. "Doing their job in this environment would make it hard for people to go back to a five-day week at a different office."

Alonso also added that more employers are starting to offer "non-traditional incentives for retaining people."

One of those benefits are fertility services, particularly because of Roe v. Wade's reversal last year, but also because of the pandemic's impact on women in the workforce, who took on the lion's share of childcare.

Another one is educational benefits in the tech sector, Alonso said — and for extended family, too.

"Companies are adding benefits for parents and aunts and uncles," he said. "They get educational credits for every month you decide to stay in the program to services like LinkedIn."

Have you recently landed a job with great perks? Share your story by reaching out to this reporter at jlalljee@insider.com.