Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Michigan
A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the highly-anticipated new restaurant Tia Juana officially opened its doors to the public in Grand Rapids, according to a post on their Facebook page.
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
21 Winter Date Ideas That Will Cure Your Cabin Fever
Date night ideas in winter can get tricky. The sun goes down sooner. It can be rainy or snowy. We all feel a little more tired and less spunky under all this West Michigan cloudiness. But this is all the more reason to be intentional about dates in the winter....
WTOL-TV
Meet Boston, a loveable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
Fox17
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
World of Winter lights up GR on opening night
The World of Winter festival's opening event is lighting up Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails
WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ravenna Pub’s flavorful burgers are ‘prepared fresh and grilled to perfection’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Ravenna Pub has been a staple in Muskegon County since it was first known as a small town bar in the prohibition era. Paulette Deyoung took ownership of the bar, located at 12436 Stafford Rd. in Ravenna, in 2001 and transformed it into the pub now known for its fresh burgers, steaks, wings and more.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
How dreary is Michigan? Grand Rapids has had 5 minutes of sunshine this month
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Welcome to another dreary day in Michigan. The skies are overcast. The snow-covered ground matches the blah, boringly hazy color of the sky. Much of Michigan has gotten minimal daily sunshine recently, but we hadn’t realized how far down the sun tally we’d fallen until the National Weather Service reminded us with a dim little factoid they posted on social media late yesterday.
speedonthewater.com
Sneak Peek: Progress On The Class 1 M CON Skater
Earlier this week, M CON offshore racing team owner Tyler Miller and his wife, Lindsey, paid a visit to Skater Powerboats in Douglas, Mich., for a cockpit “fitting.” The hull and deck of their new Class 1 Skater 438 catamaran, which will be powered by class-spec Mercury Racing 1100 Comp engines, were joined earlier this month.
WWMTCw
Holland man stranded for 7 nights at Orlando airport makes it home with help of stranger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of the Orlando International Airport for the last week. He owes his homecoming to another family from Holland. A family he'd never met until they heard his...
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
West Michigan Mom Gives Birth on Highway Exit Ramp – Hear the 911 Call
It was a snowy night in December when Dannielle Gill's fourth son decided it was time to make an appearance. Hayes was born in the car on a US-131 exit ramp on the way to the hospital, as Dannielle's husband Ryan Gill spoke on the phone with an emergency dispatcher.
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0