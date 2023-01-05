ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails

WALKER, MI - Alfano’s Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville’s location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

How dreary is Michigan? Grand Rapids has had 5 minutes of sunshine this month

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Welcome to another dreary day in Michigan. The skies are overcast. The snow-covered ground matches the blah, boringly hazy color of the sky. Much of Michigan has gotten minimal daily sunshine recently, but we hadn’t realized how far down the sun tally we’d fallen until the National Weather Service reminded us with a dim little factoid they posted on social media late yesterday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
speedonthewater.com

Sneak Peek: Progress On The Class 1 M CON Skater

Earlier this week, M CON offshore racing team owner Tyler Miller and his wife, Lindsey, paid a visit to Skater Powerboats in Douglas, Mich., for a cockpit “fitting.” The hull and deck of their new Class 1 Skater 438 catamaran, which will be powered by class-spec Mercury Racing 1100 Comp engines, were joined earlier this month.
DOUGLAS, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

