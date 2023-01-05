Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane
AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
APD: Woman facing assault charge after hitting car with toddler inside
A woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident earlier this week, according to an affidavit for a warrant for her arrest.
Austin couple looking for information on accident that left man with paralysis
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is looking for any information regarding a crash that left a man with paralysis. On Dec. 26 around 4 p.m., Paul Andrews was riding his motorcycle on Highway 130 in eastern Travis County when he was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple serious injuries, including paralysis below his waist.
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
Bastrop County homicide suspect hospitalized after police chase near College Station
The suspect in a Bastrop County homicide is in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said he was involved in a police chase near College Station. The wound was self-inflicted, BCSO said.
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
fox7austin.com
3 arrested in connection to East Austin party shooting that injured 3 victims: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding more information on an East Austin shooting that injured three people earlier this week. Police said on Jan. 3, at 1:09 a.m., the department received multiple calls reporting a house party, shots fired, people...
Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
KVUE
New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
foxsanantonio.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
newsradioklbj.com
New Speeds to Take Effect on FM 150, FM 2770 in Kyle
The Kyle City Council voted on December 20, 2022 to adopt an ordinance that would lower the speed limit along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, also known as Jack C. Hays Trail. The decision followed the results of a Texas Department of Transportation study showing an improvement in public safety when speeds are lowered.
Boyfriend arrested after 19-year-old found shot dead in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teenage woman was found shot dead on FM 1704 last month. Sofia Vera, 19, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 30 at 8:07 p.m. by a passerby. Upon arrival, police located Vera's body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her face.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
fox7austin.com
2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
KVUE
Deputies recover Gourdough's stolen food truck trailer
Bastrop County deputies say they recovered a food truck trailer that was stolen from Gourdough's Doughnuts in Austin. They found it in Cedar Creek.
MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those homicides have occurred.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
Austin moves to 'medium' COVID-19 community level as new omicron subvariant is detected
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin Public Health (APH) announced that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Community Level has been raised to "medium". At this level, APH advises mask wearing in many circumstances. In addition, local health leaders have detected the new, highly transmissible omicron subvariant...
