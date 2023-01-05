ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Woman found dead in car in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane

AUSTIN, Texas - Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it. In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Bastrop County wreck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly wreck in Bastrop County on FM 2336. Investigators say on Jan. 3 around 9:51 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Chevorlet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when they went outside of their lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite direction.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Elgin Courier

Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota

An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating first homicide of 2023 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The first homicide of the year occurred in the early hours on Thursday morning in North Austin. At 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, at The Palms on Lamar apartment complex. The caller stated that they had heard a crash within the complex.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New overpass along RM 620 in Williamson County opens Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An overpass on Ranch-to-Market 620 will be open to traffic in Williamson County this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said it will open the overpass in the eastbound direction at 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. The overpass is part of the RM 620 Roundabout project, which begins at Briarwood Drive to allow drivers to use Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

New Speeds to Take Effect on FM 150, FM 2770 in Kyle

The Kyle City Council voted on December 20, 2022 to adopt an ordinance that would lower the speed limit along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770, also known as Jack C. Hays Trail. The decision followed the results of a Texas Department of Transportation study showing an improvement in public safety when speeds are lowered.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

2 teens arrested in connection to North Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - Two teens were arrested in connection to a North Austin homicide in October 2022, Austin police said. Police said detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 16-year-old, when the murder happened. On that same day, APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy