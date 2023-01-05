Read full article on original website
Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
wpde.com
Power nearly restored for thousands in Lake City, lower Florence & parts of Scranton
Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE) — A majority of the 4,300 impacted customers have power back in parts of Scranton and Lake City in lower Florence County. Some people said they had been without power for more than six hours Saturday. Duke Energy released the following statement on the outage:
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash Saturday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported after a crash Saturday night in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one […]
wpde.com
Motor home fire in Conway causes damage to a building; no injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Just before noon on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Pageland Street in Conway for a call involving a motor home on fire. When tweeting about the incident, HCFR officials said the fire is under control. A nearby structure sustained damage, but...
wpde.com
Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries are being reported in single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked as crews are on scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched just before...
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
counton2.com
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman upset she wasn't moved to another apartment following fire
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Carmen Hipp said the past week of her life has been hard, because of what she's had to deal with inside her apartment at the Morgan Britt apartment complex in Lumberton. Online records show the complex is the property of the Robeson County Housing Authority.
Man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Deputies […]
wpde.com
Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County
Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
WMBF
Police investigating after body found in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
