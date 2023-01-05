ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Power restored to Duke Energy customers in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. By Sunday morning, just about all of the power had been restored. “Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” Duke […]
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Critical injuries reported in Conway crash involving pedestrian

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Critical injuries are being reported in single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked as crews are on scene in the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544. HCFR was dispatched just before...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one...
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Deputies […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Driver hits more than 8 cars, 2 people at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into eight cars and hit two women Saturday afternoon at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Cashua Drive in Florence, according to witnesses. The witnesses said one of the women was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No word on her...
FLORENCE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County

Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after body found in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Brunson Street at around 3 p.m. after reports of a cardiac arrest. A victim was found dead at the scene.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy